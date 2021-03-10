Don’t be shocked if there’s a bear sighting in Union Wednesday night.
That’s because the Union basketball Lady ’Cats (16-1) will host the Ursuline Academy (11-8) Bears in Class 5 sectional basketball action. The game tips off at 6 p.m.
Ursuline won the Class 5 District 3 title Friday, defeating Rockwood Summit, 48-38.
Union will host the sectional game as it only hosted one district tournament game while Ursuline had two home games during the district tournament.
The sectional winner will play either Cape Notre Dame (16-5) or North County (19-3) Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 5 quarterfinals.
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said Ursuline presents a challenge. Rapert was not able to attend the district championship game but did watch it on MSHSAA TV.
“They appear to have good size and play about eight girls,” Rapert said. “They like to attack the rim and rely heavily on that, plus second-chance opportunities. We will have to make them make shots without fouling and keep them off the glass.”
Rapert said Ursuline has height in its starting unit.
“They start three 5-9 girls, one at 5-10 and one at 5-11,” Rapert said. “We will have to be sound on defense.”
Hannah Scherzinger, a 5-9 senior, leads the Bears in scoring at 15.7 points per game. She also averages 7.7 rebounds. Sherzinger has knocked down 16 three-point baskets and has shot over 100 free throws this year. She also averages 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
From there, it’s a balanced scoring group. Addie Rhea, a 5-9 sophomore, averages 6.6 points per game, Maria Cavato, a senior of the same height, checks in at 6.23 points per game, and Ali Adrian, also a 5-9 senior, is next at 5.2 points per game.
Brooklynn Williams averages 4.5 points per game. Grace Noonan is next at 4.4 points per contest, and Molly Higgins checks in at 4.2 points per game. Williams is a 5-4 freshman. Noonan is a 5-8 junior, and Higgins is a 5-11 sophomore.
Rhea averages 4.7 rebounds per game. Maggie Hodge, a 5-10 senior, is next at 3.6 rebounds per game. Higgins (3.3) and Adrian (3.0) follow.
Williams is second in assists per game at 2.6. Cavato, Higgins and Adrian all average more than an assist per game.
Williams averages 1.4 steals per game, and Noonan is next at 1.1 steals per contest.
Higgins has blocked 17 shots to lead the team in that category.
Ursuline’s wins have been against St. Louis Notre Dame, Rosati-Kain, Clayton, Kirkwood, St. Charles, Villa Duchesne (twice), John Burroughs, St. Charles West, Affton and Rockwood Summit.
Losses have been against St. Joseph’s Academy, Ft. Zumwalt East, Cor Jesu Academy, Lutheran North, Gateway Legacy, Lutheran South, Nerinx Hall and Visitation Academy.
Union’s lone loss this season came to St. James in the Four Rivers Conference final game.
The Lady ’Cats defeated Sullivan in the district championship game to earn the school’s first district title since 1986.
Union’s core group consists of six seniors, though some freshmen do see important minutes.
Reagan Rapert, a senior guard, leads the Lady ’Cats. She averages 24.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 5.7 steals per game. Rapert has signed with Wofford College. She also has surpassed 2,000 career points.
Emily Gaebe, who has signed with Saint Louis University for soccer, averages 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game. Gaebe surpassed 1,000 career points in the final regular season game. She also has scored over 100 goals in two seasons of girls soccer.
Union’s third player to average over 10 points per game is senior Julia Overstreet. She has 10.8 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
Seniors Megan Siedhoff (3.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game) and Maddie Helling (4.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, two steals and 1.1 assists per game) are the other normal starters.
Senior Jessi Clark (2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game) and freshmen Kelsey Brake (three points and 1.4 rebounds per game) and Mya Minor (1.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game) are key players coming off the bench.