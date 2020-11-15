If you like girls basketball, then you want to be in Union Wednesday.
The Lady ’Cats are hosting a three-team jamboree starting at 6 p.m. Fans can attend and there is no admission charge. However, fans are asked to wear a mask and socially distance in the stands.
Joining Union are Incarnate Word Academy and Helias.
Union will face Helias in the opening scrimmage with three six-minute periods.
Incarnate Word then plays Helias and Union finishes against the Red Knights.
There will be special rules in place. Each team has two timeouts per session. Teams will be able to wear game uniforms or practice gear.
No individual statistics will be kept, but team scoring and team fouls will be recorded. Those will be wiped off the board after every period.
This is Union’s only jamboree this season. The Union boys had their jamboree called off.