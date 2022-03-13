Pat Rapert makes his debut as Union’s baseball head coach Monday.
Union will host a three-team jamboree at Wildcat Ballpark starting at 4:30 p.m.
The first scrimmage will be Union against Steelville. Northwest then plays Steelville at 5:40 p.m.
The final scrimmage, at 6:45 p.m., is Union against Northwest.
Union can host later events now that lights have been installed at Wildcat Ballpark.
Jamborees are preseason interscholastic scrimmages where teams play multiple schools. Situational play can be included, such as starting with runners on base. An inning also can end when one team has scored a certain number of runs.
Union’s regular opener will be Friday, March 18, in the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament. Union will host two games with St. Clair playing New Haven at 4 p.m. and Union facing Hermann at 6:30 p.m.
The second round will be held Saturday, March 19, with the final round set for Wednesday, March 23.