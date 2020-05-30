You won’t need to check your vision, but you might see double when taking a look at the Union summer baseball teams.
Union will have two A-level teams in the COVID-19 summer league. There are some differences.
One of the teams is a 15-Under squad and it consists of some of the players from last summer’s Union Post 297 American Legion Freshman team which finished third in the state tournament.
The other squad is a 14-Under team looking to pick up valuable experience for the future.
Joe Borgmann is managing the 15-U team. Players are:
• Cooper Bailey;
• Conner Borgmann;
• Hayden Burke;
• Liam Chandler;
• Luke Koch;
• Dakota Kuelker;
• Will Mentz;
• Colton Morrow;
• Jayden Overschmidt;
• Kaden Patient; and
• Jake Russell.
Bailey, Borgmann, Burke, Koch, Morrow and Overschmidt were on last year’s third-place state team.
The 14-U team is being managed by Gary D’Onofrio.
Players are:
• Cole Cudney;
• Kyle Cudney;
• Nick D’Onofrio;
• Carson Eads;
• Will Hoerr;
• Nate Keith;
• Hunter Kleekamp;
• Patrick Nolan;
• Braden Pracht;
• Aaron Sterner;
• Karson Wright; and
• Ardell Young.
AAA Team Staff
Ryan Bailey, the overall program manager, has named three to run the AAA team.
Mat Bolzenius, Ethan Hughes and Travis Griffin will share leadership responsibilities for the AAA squad this season. The AAA roster consists mainly of players who would have been on the Union High School varsity roster this spring.
All three are former Union High School players.
Bolzenius is a 2004 graduate and he’s leading the AAA team during games being played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Hughes will lead the team in weekend games, taking the Saturday and Sunday contests.
Griffin will manage two Friday games.
Bailey said he still needs someone to oversee the team for two Friday games.
Andrew Bruner, a 2019 Union graduate, is the veteran.
The other players, Matt Bray, Peyton Burke, Chase Mehler, Isaiah Hoelscher, Kaden Hughes, Derek Hulsey, Zeek Koch, Caleb Mabe, Andy Morrow, Mason Bailey, Blake Borgmann and Kaden Motley, were slated to play on this year’s Union High School team.