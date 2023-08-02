Practices are set to start Monday, Aug. 7, for six varsity sports teams at Union High School.
All prospective high school athletes need to be registered on FamilyID as well as have a current physical on file with the school and an insurance/parent consent form filled out and turned in.
Athletes will not be allowed to practice until paperwork is complete.
Four of the six teams have returning head coaches. Coming back this fall are Justin Grahl (football), Traci Dewert (softball), Dale Wunderlich (girls golf) and Sarah Hurt (cross county).
The two new coaches are Brady Weinhold in boys soccer and Lisa Hoffmeyer in girls volleyball. Weinhold replaces Matt Fennessey while Hoffmeyer succeeds Khloe Getman.
Football practices take place at Union High School and will run from 7-11 a.m. during the first week.
A scrimmage will be held Saturday, Aug. 12.
On Aug. 14 and Aug. 16, practices move to 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Practices for Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 are 3:30-6:30 p.m.
The team goes to its jamboree in Rolla Aug. 18.
Boys soccer practices are at the middle school and high school. During the first week, practice runs from 5-7 p.m. at Union Middle School.
On Aug. 14 and Aug. 16, the practices are from 6-7:45 a.m. at Union Middle School.
Practices Aug. 15 and 17 are at the high school from 6-7:45 a.m.
The Aug. 18 practice is from 4-5:45 p.m. at the high school.
The team will play in a jamboree Aug. 21 at Parkway West.
Dewert’s softball team will practice at Wildcat Ballpark. From Aug. 7-17, the team will practice from 6-7:30 p.m.
The team plays in a jamboree at Francis Howell Aug. 18.
Union’s volleyball team will practice in the main gym from 3-5:30 p.m.
Union hosts its jamboree Aug. 22.
The girls golf team will practice at Birch Creek Golf Club. Times for Aug. 7-11 are from 9-10:30 a.m. Times shift to 4-5:30 p.m. for the week of Aug. 14-18.
The cross country team will meet at the high school and run from 6:30-8:30 a.m. during the first two weeks, except for Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, when the sessions will be from 7-9 a.m.
Union’s cheer squad is led by Sarah Otto and its practices will run from 3-6 p.m. during the first two weeks in the Union High School Auxiliary Gym.
The school also offers marching band as a high school activity during the fall.
Junior high school sports include football, cross country, girls basketball and cheerleading.
Union football opens the season Friday, Aug. 25, at Washington.
The softball team hosts its annual two-day tournament Aug. 25-26 at Veterans Memorial Park. The girls golf team plays Monday, Aug. 28, at St. Clair. Union volleyball hosts Potosi Aug. 29. Soccer hosts Waynesville Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.