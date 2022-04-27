If the opening night is any indication, it could be a rough week for area teams at the Blue Cat Cup girls soccer tournament.
Playing at Washington’s Scanlan Stadium, Union tied Ft. Zumwalt West in the Red Pool opener while Rock Bridge came back to beat Washington, 3-1.
Union
Sophia Helling netted the game’s first goal eight minutes into the second half.
Ft. Zumwalt West’s Madison Blomenkamp scored to tie it with three minutes left in regulation and that’s how it ended.
Both teams still have to play Pacific in pool action.
Union (10-1-1) plays Pacific Wednesday at Stierberger Stadium starting at 6:45 p.m.
Ft. Zumwalt West (8-5-1) will face Pacific Thursday at Scanlan Stadium starting at 5 p.m.
Washington
The Lady Jays (6-7) scored first against Rock Bridge as Avery Lanemann found the net midway through the first half. The goal was unassisted.
However, Rock Bridge came back to score twice in the final part of the first half to lead at the break, 2-1. The Lady Bruins added a goal in the second half to win, 3-1.
Brianna Hellmann Sainz made three saves for the Lady Jays.
“It was pretty much the same story as most of our losses this season — we come out and score within the first 20 minutes, but then we mentally don’t play well for the last 10 minutes of the half and give them two goals and go into halftime down a goal,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said.
“Until we are able to mentally play for the entire game, we are not going to be successful with the teams on our schedule,” he said. “Focus, a competitive drive, and doing those things more consistently must be our motto for the remainder of the season.”
Fischer said there were bright spots.
“We did see some kids come off the bench tonight who played well for us,” he said. “Karisa Latcher and Thea Grosse did some nice things all night for us.”
Both Washington and Rock Bridge still have to play St. Francis Borgia Regional in pool play.
Rock Bridge plays the Lady Knights Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Union. Washington hosts Borgia Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in the final pool play match.