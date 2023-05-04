Less than six minutes stood between the Union Lady ’Cats and a final-round win in the Blue Cat Cup.
However, Union (9-4-1) conceded a tying goal with 5:40 to play in the second half Friday and instead split third place with Ft. Zumwalt West (7-5-1), 1-1.
The teams went into the half deadlocked at 0-0.
It was poetic justice that Mya Minor had a hand in the first goal of the game after the Union junior was tripped up on a tackle near the endline in the first half, rolling her ankle in the process.
Minor returned to the field and notched the assist after streaking down the sideline after a long pass and playing it to the box for Raegan Brueggemann, who beat Zumwalt West goalkeeper Vicky Vaughn to the ball and headed it into the goal.
“She’s a trooper,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said of Minor playing through the pain. “She’s got a lot of grit. She gives us a lot of opportunities going forward. She did it tonight with a great cross on half a leg up there.”
For Brueggemann, a midfielder pressed into service at forward due to a foul situation, it was the third goal of the season.
“Reagan was in a great position to get the headball goal on a sub after Addison (Williford) got the yellow card,” Fennessey said. “I don’t think she’s played forward all year long, so for her to go up there and run around and be in the right spot is fantastic for her.”
The Lady ’Cats held Zumwalt West off the scoreboard longer than any other team in the tournament achieved in either of the first two rounds.
However, Zumwalt West found the equalizer on a long free kick by Peyton Duffing into the box for Madison Blomenkamp, who headed the ball straight up.
Blomenkamp remained beneath the ball as Union goalkeeper Ali Thwing came to try to corral it, but Blomenkamp got to it a split-second faster, heading the ball over Thwing and on target for the goal.
“Our kids fought hard,” Fennessey said. “This is the kind of performance that we were looking for and have been talking about. Our kids worked like we wanted them to on the field. We talked to them about picking up the work ethic, cleaning up our touches and picking up our communication, and they did that tonight.”
Union played on the road Monday, losing 3-2 at Helias.
The Lady ’Cats will return home Tuesday to host Marquette at 6:45 p.m.
Union hosts Washington Friday at 6:45 p.m.