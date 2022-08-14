Through one week of practices, the Union High School fall sports teams are ready to transition into another preparation phase.
Teams which needed to make cuts have done so, and now are working to prepare for preseason jamborees and the opening games.
There has been one jamboree change. Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway announced that the boys soccer Wildcats now will play in a jamboree Monday, Aug. 22, at Orchard Farm. Union will take on Orchard Farm, Wentzville Liberty and Parkway West.
Union had been slated to play at Rockwood Summit Thursday, Aug. 18.
Softball
Union softball is under new leadership this fall.
Traci (Roberts) Dewert is the new head coach. Dewert replaces Tiffany Poggas, who led the Lady ’Cats from 2014-21.
It marks Dewert’s return to coaching. She was head coach at Pacific from 2003-12. There, she coached Jessie Damico, who was the 2009-10 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and went on to play at the University of Florida.
“I am super excited about coaching high school softball again,” Dewert said. “This team is even more exciting. So much talent, and so much young talent to build on.”
The 1997 Sullivan High School graduate played college softball at St. Louis Community College - Meramec and Culver-Stockton College.
At Culver-Stockton, Dewert recorded a 2.15 ERA from 1999-2001 there with 34 career wins. She struck out 226 batters, seventh on the school’s career list as of 2019.
Dewert and her staff had to make their first major decisions Tuesday with cuts.
“It was very a very tough decision, she said. “We ended up only cutting three, which is leaving us with 22.”
The Lady ’Cats take the field for the first time in the Francis Howell Jamboree Friday, Aug. 19. That starts at 4:30 p.m.
Union hosts the two-day Union Tournament Aug. 26-27 at Veterans Memorial Park. Joining Union will be Francis Howell, Jefferson City, Perryville, Rolla, Seckman and St. Francis Borgia.
Football
Justin Grahl’s football Wildcats had 56 players, all grades, show up on the opening day Monday.
“We are really pleased with the number we have out for football this fall,” Grahl said. “It’s been a group that has been very dedicated to offseason strength and conditioning and we have seen a lot of the hard work paying off early this fall.”
Grahl said the team was able to go to work immediately.
“Overall, we were very pleased with the first day,” he said. “With state rules only allowing us to wear helmets, we spent the majority of the day installing our offensive and defensive schemes. The level of understanding seems to be high throughout our program.”
The level of preparedness allowed Union to get right to work during the first week.
“Our biggest emphasis the first week is getting everyone on the same page as to what we want on offense and defense,” Grahl said. “We spend a lot of time installing plays, formations, personnel groupings, and different looks we will use throughout the year. We try to give our kids as many different looks as possible to help get them ready for the different opponents on our regular season schedule.”
The Wildcats are looking forward to their annual scrimmage to mark the start of full pads and full contact.
Union will hold this year’s event at Stierberger Stadium Saturday at 7 p.m.
Union returns several top players from last year’s Four Rivers Conference championship team. Union went 10-1 last season, falling in the Class 4 District 2 championship game to Vashon in St. Louis, 28-22. Union was driving toward a potential winning score near the end of the game.
Girls Golf
Dale Wunderlich had 16 prospective athletes come out for the opening day of girls golf practice.
“Practice was good,” Wunderlich said. “All were eager to hit the range and get going.”
Union calls Birch Creek Golf Club its home course. It shares that with Pacific High School’s team. Birch Creek is the only area course with two home teams.
Wunderlich indicated that there will be no cuts, and the team is looking for more participants.
“We will be mostly working on the range and putting green until we are more comfortable,” Wunderlich said.
Other teams offered by Union are girls volleyball, boys soccer and cross country.