Facing athletes from other schools, Union’s football, softball and boys soccer programs traveled to jamboree events last Friday and Monday.
Football
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Facing athletes from other schools, Union’s football, softball and boys soccer programs traveled to jamboree events last Friday and Monday.
Football
The football Wildcats went to Rolla last Friday, where they played Waynesville, Capital City and Rolla.
“Overall, I was happy with the effort and execution we displayed Friday night in Rolla,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said.
Grahl said it was a great opportunity to see the team in action.
“We were able to play a lot of younger guys to help build depth at the varsity level,” he said.
The jamboree was attractive as Grahl feels Rolla, Waynesville and Capital City are good opponents for this time of the season.
“Waynesville, Rolla, and Capital are all bigger schools than us so it gives us a very competitive look,” he said.
Union, known for its pass attack, has become more balanced in recent seasons. Grahl felt the running game was a positive.
“I thought our running backs ran very hard and showed that they are capable of a lot,” Grahl said.
Grahl knows there’s plenty of work to be done before Friday night’s season opener against Washington at Stierberger Stadium.
“We still have work to be done on the offensive and defensive lines this week to be ready to take on Washington,” Grahl said.
Softball
At the same time the football Wildcats were getting started in Rolla, Union’s softball Lady ’Cats were finishing their Friday jamboree at Francis Howell in Weldon Spring.
Traci Dewert’s team played Lafayette, Lindbergh and Francis Howell.
“I think it was a very good outing for us,” Dewert said. “The girls played with so much energy, it was neat to see them having so much fun and playing so hard.”
Dewert saw many positives in the event.
“I was pleasantly surprised as a whole group we really looked good,” she said. “Fallyn (Blankenship) and Emma (Roberts) both pitched very well against some tough hitters. Abby and Ali Thwing did a nice job behind the plate as well. Ali Thwing had a clutch hit versus Howell and Brooklynne Anderson had a great night at the plate.”
Still, there’s room for improvement before Union hosts its annual tournament Friday and Saturday.
“Areas that need to be improved are finishing the play, being more selective at the plate and just continuing to improve on the little things,” Dewert said.
In its tournament, Union will play Cuba and Francis Howell Friday and Perryville Saturday in pool play. A playoff game will follow.
“(The jamboree) Friday just really reiterated why I took the position,” Dewert said. “The talent and drive of this group of girls is fantastic. I thoroughly enjoy being around each and every one of them and love the energy and hard work they put in every day. It’s going to be a great season.”
Boys Soccer
Matt Fennessey was pleased with the performance of his team at the Orchard Farm Jamboree Monday.
Union won its scrimmage against Orchard Farm, but lost to Wentzville Liberty and Parkway West.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.