Hitting the home stretch of the cross country season, area teams concentrated at Tuesday’s Hermann Invitational.
Union tied Owensville for the top spot in the boys division as each scored 43 points, but Owensville’s sixth runner was the tiebreaker.
“Unfortunately, due to some injuries we only ran with five runners,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “Our score came down to a tie with Owensville and they had seven runners in the meet, so we ended up losing the tie.”
Linn (72), New Haven (86) and Sullivan (105) rounded out the boys teams.
Hermann won the girls title with 31 points. Union was second at 61 with Sullivan taking third at 78 points.
Rounding out the girls standings were Owensville (90), Linn (128), Washington (139) and New Haven (148).
“We had some strong performances that showed improvement, but we are still looking for consistency from our fourth through seventh runners on both teams,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “One of the factors, at this time, is the difference between the ones who trained over the summer and those who didn’t. That being said, we have some good races in the next two weeks and then a week and a half to train before the district meet. I feel that if we continue to work hard in practice and stay focused on achieving our time goals we will work through our inconsistency and be very competitive at district.”
Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said it was a great meet for the entire program.
“Hermann has a great course, and they always puts on a good meet,” Olszowka said. “Several of our kids ran new PRs at the meet. We are rolling as we prepare for the GAC Championships. They middle school boys and girls teams both finished first, making this the most successful middle school season since its inception as they placed first as a team five times.”
Boys
Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk was the individual winner in a time of 17:02.08.
Union’s Gabe Hoekel (17:08.98), Bryson Pickard (17:59.55) and Taylor Meyer (18:04.64) secured the next three spots.
“Gabe ran the most confident race I have seen him run his whole career,” Hurt said.
Union’s other finishers were Ty Greenwalt (21st in 19:13.77) and Lucas Hoekel (30th in 19:56.12).
Logan Williams led New Haven, placing 11th in 18:32.15. Hunter Tallent was next, claiming 17th in 18:52.76.
New Haven’s other finishers were Andrew Rethemeyer (28th in 19:50.12), Charlie Roth (36th in 20:43.19), Jose Romo-Vazquez (39th in 21:09.27), David Otten (40th in 21:20.87) and Ryan Steinbeck (41st in 21:39.59).
Girls
Hermann’s Amelia Uthlaut was the overall winner in 19:54.22.
Union’s Anna Brakefield (21:02.49) and Ella Coppinger (21:16.51) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
“We were excited to finally race with a full squad of varsity girls for the first time in several weeks,” Hurt said. “Anna Brakefield looked very strong on her first race back in several weeks.”
Union’s other varsity finishers were Abigail Spurgeon (19th in 23:32.05), Emma Tucker (24th 24:22.58) and Andie Holmes (66th in 32:57.60).
Washington competed in the girls race with Kendra Bliss (13th in 22:46.90) leading the way.
Washington’s other runners were Mia Mahon (22nd in 23:40.37), Lindsey Mueller (37th in 25:35.45), Hope Jett (39th in 25:57.13), Zoey Ziegler (42nd in 26:14.99) and Callie Russo (49th in 27:36.42).
Gracie Steele (23rd in 23:43.62), Janelle Cronin (25th in 24:23.43) and Emily Delgado (30th in 24:47.71) led New Haven’s runners.
New Haven’s other runners were Haleigh Nieman (40th in 25:57.45), Lexi Yochim (45th in 26:53.17), Sydney Grubb (46th in 26:54.45) and Chloe Grater (48th in 27:11.92).