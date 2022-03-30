It doesn’t take much for the Union baseball Wildcats to go crazy this year.
Union scored all nine of its runs in the bottom of the third during a 9-4 win over St. Francis Borgia Regional Saturday at Wildcat Ballpark in the Banks Classic semifinals.
“We were able to take advantage of some errors, walks and hit batters, strung a few hits together, and had a bases-loaded triple,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We took a 9-1 lead only to sit on it the rest of the way to win 9-4.”
Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said Union pounced when given the chance.
“That’s a very good team,” Struckhoff said. “Coach Rapert has them focused and ready to go. We had a rough third of an inning. We were up 1-0 and gave up nine unearned runs with two outs.”
Borgia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but that only served to wake up Union’s bats for nine runs in the bottom of the frame.
Borgia wasn’t ready to give up. The Knights chipped back with two runs in the fifth and another one in the sixth, cutting the final gap to 9-4.
“We could have laid down, but we battled back to make it 9-4 and had opportunities to score more runs. We were able to pull some bright spots out of the loss.
Will Mentz got the start for Union and earned the win. Over 4.1 innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks and a hit batter. Mentz fanned two Knights.
Coleton Anderson closed the game out, pitching 2.1 innings. He allowed a run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter. Anderson whiffed two.
Borgia made three errors to Union’s two, but the Borgia miscues came at very inopportune moments.
For the Knights, Sam Turilli started and went 2.2 innings. He allowed nine unearned runs on five hits, two walks and four hit batters. He fanned two.
Ethan Etter came in to retire one batter and get the Knights out of the fourth.
Kaden Patke pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit. He struck out one.
“I was really proud of Kaden Patke’s three shutout innings.” Struckhoff said.
Mentz paced Union’s offense with two hits, including a triple. He drove in three runs and scored once.
Hayden Burke, Marshall Gebert, Cooper Bailey and Ardell Young each had one hit.
Burke and Ardell Young each walked once.
Conner Borgmann was hit by pitches twice. Anderson and Gavin Mabe were hit once.
Young, Kaden Motley, Mentz and Burke each stole one base.
Burke, Mentz, Motley, Gebert, Anderson, Bailey, Young, Noah Griffin and Aaron Sterner scored once.
Burke, Gebert, Bailey, Borgmann and Young each had one RBI.
For Borgia, Turilli had two hits, a double and a triple.
Tanner McPherson doubled.
Dane Eckhoff, Ryan Kampschroeder, Reagan Kandlbinder, Cody Vondera and Garren Parks singled.
Turilli walked twice. Eckhoff and Parks each walked once.
Jack Nobe and McPherson were hit by pitches.
Turilli, Eckhoff, Parks and Caden Carroll scored runs.
Turilli, Nobe, Kampschroeder and Kandlbinder recorded RBIs.
With the win, Union moved on to host Lutheran St. Charles for the title. Borgia returned home to play Cape Notre Dame for third place.