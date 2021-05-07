The Eureka Lady Wildcats did something Friday night that had not been done in four years.
Eureka (10-1) came into Stierberger Stadium and shut out the Union soccer Lady ’Cats (15-2) in the championship match of the annual Blue Cat Cup, 2-0.
During Union’s run to back-to-back state tournaments and this season, the Lady ’Cats have only been shut out two other times — both in the state semifinal round by Rockwood Summit in 2019 and Incarnate Word in 2018.
This was the first time Union has been shut out at home since the 2017 finals of the Blue Cat Cup against Troy.
“Their back line played really well, and when their goalkeeper was called upon, she made the save,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “It’s just a tough night.”
Eureka scored once in each half.
Emma Wickman opened the scoring in the fourth minute of play.
Fennessey said Union’s strategy focused on not playing so free and open for this game, instead hoping to avoid falling behind early and attempting to score on counter attacks and set pieces.
“Our girls were working hard and trying,” Fennessey said. “We were making a lot of aggressive runs up the field, and we just couldn’t get it in the final third, going together. I think we worked really hard on the defensive end. A 2-0 result against this team is a pretty good result. I think this is a Eureka team that’s going to be in the final four in their class.”
Hannah Smith extended the lead in the 47th minute.
Reese Meyers was credited with an assist.
Eureka goalkeeper Brianna Ludwig recorded three saves. She has allowed just two goals scored against her this season.
Union keeper Sydney Ransom made 11 stops.
The Lady ’Cats traveled to Webster Groves Tuesday and are next scheduled to compete on the road Wednesday at Sullivan, starting at 5 p.m.