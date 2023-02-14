Holding on to a 53-49 home win over Hermann Tuesday, the Union basketball Wildcats took charge of the Four Rivers Conference race.
For now.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “That’s a really big win for us. I thought we really battled.
With the win, Union (14-8, 4-0) is the only unbeaten team in league play. Hermann (19-4, 3-1) and Pacific (9-13, 3-1) are one game back.
“We have a chance to go back-to-back in conference,” Simmons said. “That’s something we really want to do this year. It would be the first time in program history this could happen. You can see it in their eyes. They believe in each other and what they can do. This is something you have to do as a team.”
Against Hermann, Union grabbed a 15-8 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 31-22.
Hermann cut into Union’s lead in the third quarter and the Wildcats led by six going to the last eight minutes, 41-35.
Defensively, I thought we were on point for 30 of the 32 minutes,” Simmons said. “They had two little runs, one to start the second half and another to take the lead.”
Hermann’s Reese Rehmert gave the Bearcats their first lead since early in the game, knocking down a basket with 3:48 to play, 44-43.
With 2:22 to play, Union’s Will Herbst hit a three at the other end of the floor, putting Union back on top, 46-44.
“When we were down by one, I thought our kids really locked in and got a stop,” Simmons said. “Will hit a huge three to put us up by two. We got one more stop. The kids showed a lot of gusto just stepping up and knocking down big free throw after three throw.”
Kieran Wors gave Union an insurance basket with 1:02 to play, 48-44.
From there, Union knocked down five of six free-throw chances to seal the win, but it didn’t come without anxious moments.
Hermann’s Parker Anderson scored and was fouled with 6.2 seconds to play. His free throw trimmed the lead to 50-49. Ryan Rapert hit two free throws with 5.2 seconds to play and Ozzie Smith intercepted the inbounds pass, was fouled, and hit the game-clinching free throw with 1.6 seconds left on the clock.
“Ryan and Ozzie, those are the two guys who have to do it for us and they did,” Simmons said.
Liam Hughes led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points. He was 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Rapert logged 11 points, going 5-6 from the stripe.
Wors and Smith both closed with eight points.
Herbst hit a pair of three-point baskets for his six points.
Gavin Mabe added a three-point basket and Hayden Burke netted two points.
Union had four three-point baskets and went 11-16 from the free-throw line.
“I thought on both ends of the floor we really did a nice job of being disciplined, sticking to the plan and having each others’ backs,” Simmons said. “Those are things we’ve got to continue to do. That’s a really good team. I proud of them for the way we battled tonight. It wasn’t perfect. We showed a lot of guts when we needed to. We overcame some adversity, banded together and got the win.”
Anderson led Hermann with 24 points and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
Nolan Brune scored 10 points with two three-point baskets.
Conner Coffey also scored 10 points.
Rehmert added five points and hit a three-point shot.
Hermann had three three-point baskets and went 4-9 from the free-throw line.
Following the top three in the standings is St. James (6-14, 2-2). Sullivan (12-9, 1-2) and Owensville (4-17, 1-2) each have a game in hand and could catch St. James.
St. Clair (8-12, 1-3) and New Haven (6-14, 0-4) almost have lost touch with the leaders.
Remaining FRC games for the leaders are:
Union — Feb. 10 vs. St. Clair, Feb. 14 at Owensville, Feb. 17 at Sullivan.
Hermann — Feb. 10 at St. James, Feb. 14 vs. New Haven, Feb. 17 vs. Pacific.
Pacific — Feb. 10 vs. Owensville, Feb. 14 at Sullivan, Feb. 17 at Hermann.
St. James — Feb. 10 vs. Hermann, Feb. 14 at St. Clair, Feb. 17 at Owensville.
Sullivan — Feb. 10 at New Haven, Feb. 14 vs. Pacific, Feb. 17 vs. Union, Feb. 21 at Owensville.
Owensville — Feb. 10 at Pacific, Feb. 14 vs. Union, Feb. 17 vs. St. James, Feb. 21 vs. Sullivan.