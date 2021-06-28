A pair of victories Tuesday sent the Union Post 297 Seniors three games above the .500 mark on the season.
Union (9-6-1) swept the Midwest Rage in a nondistrict doubleheader at Wildcat Ballpark by scores of 6-1 and 12-5.
Post 297 enjoyed more runners on base by collecting 18 hits to the Rage’s 12 combined between the two games and drawing eight walks to the Rage’s four.
“I thought tonight was one of the first nights where you could say we really hit the ball well throughout the lineup in both games,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “That’s good to see.”
First game
Although the Rage struck first on Will Lingle’s RBI single in the first inning, Post 297 scored the final six runs without an answer.
Cooper Bailey and Luke Koch both connected with two-RBI singles in the bottom of the second to give Union a 4-1 lead.
Marshall Gebert then picked up an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to extend Post 297’s advantage.
Union utilized three pitchers in the contest to hold off the Rage.
Dylan McLone started, striking out five batters in three innings. He allowed one run on two hits.
Will Mentz pitched the next 3.1 innings, striking out three and allowing no runs on three hits and one walk.
Evan Hall recorded the final two outs of the first game and later pitched in long relief in the rematch.
“Our pitching was strong in both games,” Ryan Bailey said. “Our guys threw strikes and didn’t allow free runners on base. That wins games at the high school level.”
Mentz legged out a double on a close play after a short line drive down the right field line for Union’s only extra-base hit.
Luke Koch, Gebert, Conner Borgmann, Kaden Motley, Cooper Bailey and Blake Borgmann each singled.
Bailey scored twice. Conner Borgmann, Motley, Jayden Overschmidt and Noah Griffin each scored once.
Koch, Gebert, Conner Borgmann and Overschmidt each drew a walk.
Overschmidt was hit by a pitch.
Bailey stole two bases, and Overschmidt swiped one.
Abe Fischer was the pitcher of record for the Rage. Across five innings, he struck out five and surrendered five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk.
Lingle pitched 0.1 of an inning and issued three walks, striking out one.
Brady Hanneken closed out the final 0.2 of an inning with one strikeout, no hits and not walks.
Connor Skornia doubled twice to lead the Rage bats, stole a base and scored the team’s only run.
Lingle singled twice.
Hanneken hit safely once.
Seth Roewe drew a walk.
Second game
Offense was more prevalent early in the rematch with the Rage becoming the home team on the scoreboard.
After one inning, the Rage held a 2-1 lead before Post 297 rallied for four runs in the top of the second and six in the third.
The Rage got three runs back in the bottom of the fourth before Union added a final tally in the fifth.
Motley threw the first two innings for Post 297, striking out four and allowing two runs on three hits and one walk.
Hall tossed the remaining five innings, striking out five and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks.
Blake Borgmann mashed a two-run home run for Union in the top of the second in the biggest blow of the contest. He added a single and scored twice.
Alex Kuelker and Motley both had a triple and a double.
Motley drove in three runs and was hit by a pitch.
Kuelker scored twice with two RBIs and stole a base.
McLone singled twice. Hayden Burke, Coleton Anderson and Bailey each added a single.
McLone, Burke and Anderson all scored twice. Hayden Schiller and Bailey both scored once.
Burke, Hall, Anderson and Conner Borgmann each drew a walk.
McLone stole two bases. Anderson stole one.
For the Rage, Fischer doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Charlie Roth singled twice and drove in a run.
Skornia singled, walked and scored.
Logan Monzyk singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Landon Valley singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Hanneken drew a walk.
Roewe pitched two innings, striking out four and allowing five runs on five hits and a walk.
Drew Jasper pitched 0.1 of an inning, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks.
Hanneken pitched 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk.
Skornia fired the final three innings, allowing one run on two hits and no walks.
Post 297’s next scheduled game is a home doubleheader Monday against Rhineland Post 147, starting at 6 p.m.
The Rage play this weekend at a tournament in Memphis.