Hosting its third match in two nights, Union wrestling swept Windsor Thursday.
Union’s boys won, 38-30, while the girls prevailed, 36-6.
“Our boys won their eighth dual to remain undefeated on the season,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
Union’s winners were:
• Dominick Beine (113) won by forfeit;
• Braden Pracht (120) won a 4-2 decision over Joe Hirst;
• Sam Inman (126) won by forfeit;
• Hunter Garrett (132) pinned Nicholas Baer in 0:28;
• Wyatt Davis (138) pinned Tyler Perry in 0:33;
• Gabriel Hoekel (145) pinned Brandon Geitz in 1:32; and
• Bowen Ward (152) won a 20-5 technical fall over Seth Winkelmann in 5:38.
Windsor won three contested matches:
• Luke Longtin (160) won a 9-6 decision over Union’s Seth Inman.
“Their 160 is tough and Seth did very well,” Cranmer said.
• Dominic Pona (170) decisioned Union’s Ryder Kuenzel, 12-8.
• Kale Emke (220) pinned Union’s Bradley Scott in 2:24.
Windsor’s Nick Jansen (182) and John Miloscia (220) won by forfeit. Both teams were open at 285.
Union’s Nick D’Onofrio (152) and Michael Alvarado (170) both won extra matches by pins. D’Onofrio won in 0:31 while Alvarado won in 3:50.
Union’s Joey Marcink was decisioned by Windsor’s Hayden Barker in a 145-pound bout.
Girls
In the girls meet, there were no contested bouts. Union’s Josey Alfermann (107), Brianna Keiser (112), Makaylah Regot (122), Alexis Lopez (132), Gracie Straatmann (137) and Jaiden Powell (174) won by forfeit.
Windsor’s points came from Madison Patrick (159), who was unopposed.
The girls dual did not have a contested match,” Cranmer said. “They did not want to move their 159 up to wrestle Jaiden.”