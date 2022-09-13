Staying perfect at home, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats swept North Count Thursday night, 25-18, 25-14, 26-24.
Union improved to 2-3 on the season with both wins coming at home.
“Our match against North County had its ups and downs,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “We found ourselves in a hole multiple times, but the girls worked to get themselves out of it. It’s great to see them working together to push points even when facing a deficit.”
Kirsten Bockhorst was the kills leader with nine. She also had two blocks.
Sophia Helling recorded seven kills and also had 13 digs.
Josselyn Smith served eight aces to go with 10 digs and three kills.
Marcie Keence dished out 21 assists and added six digs and two aces.
Libero Izzy Zagarri picked up 14 digs and added four assists.
“Our serve receive and defensive performance led the way last night and allowed us to utilize our middles more than we have been for a balanced attack,” Getman said.
