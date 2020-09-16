For the Union cross country program, it didn’t matter where the Forest Park Festival took place.
It just mattered that the race happened.
And, Union swept team titles in the White Division races as the event was shifted to St. Charles’ McNair Park.
“I’m proud of our kids for going out and showing that they want to get after it this year,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “We had a talk about honing in on their competitive side this week, and as a team they showed that they took that to heart. This is the first time our teams have both placed first at any cross country meet since I have been here, and it may be the first time ever.”
Union scored 31 points to win the White Division girls title.
Sophomore Anna Brakefield was the individual winner in a time of 20:39.2, over 40 seconds in front of second-place finisher Belle Hill of Ft. Zumwalt North.
Four Union runners placed in the top nine.
Pacific was second on the girls side at 45 points. Following were Ft. Zumwalt North (52 points), St. Charles (87) and Troy (102).
In the boys race, senior Dominick Beine was the individual winner in 17:43.6, nearly 13 seconds in front of runner-up Taylor Mason of Ft. Zumwalt North.
“Our standout individuals were Anna Brakefield and Dominick Beine, who both took charge of the pace at the right time (around the first mile), and commanded the race for the rest of the two miles,” Meiners said. “Both blew the rest of the field away. They ran with true competitive spirit and it was great to see as a coach. I am proud of how they are developing as runners.”
Union had 53 points to claim the team title.
Ft. Zumwalt North edged Pacific for second place. Both teams scored 62 points, but Ft. Zumwalt North got the tiebreaker on the sixth runner finishing spot.
St. Dominic (87), Jefferson (99), Troy (127) and St. Charles (198) rounded out the field.
Girls
Following Brakefield in the top 10 for Union were freshman Kelsey Brake (third in 21:49.5), junior Ella Coppinger (fourth in 22:02.8), and senior Jessi Clark (ninth in 23:02.4). Junior Emma Tucker (23rd in 25:49.4) rounded out the team’s entries.
“Kelsey Brake also ran a fantastic race,” Meiners said. “She blew away her previous time by about a minute and half and ran under 22 minutes to place third. She ran a smart race and really attacked the second half of the race. For someone who is completely new to the sport, she is showing a lot of potential.”
Pacific’s runners all finished between eighth and 16th.
Freshman Rhyan Murphy led the way, taking eighth in 22:51.2.
Following were sophomore Carly Vaughn (11th in 23:13.3), sophomore Lauren Jackson (12th in 23:19.8), sophomore Amber Graf (15th in 23:42.6) and junior Riley Vaughn (16th in 23:57.3).
Boys
Following Beine for Union was junior Gabriel Hoekel, who was fourth in 18:11.2.
Other Union runners were senior Hayden Monroe (14th in 18:56), senior Diego Orozco (21st in 19:34.2), freshman Lucas Hoekel (26th in 19:55.9) and freshman Aiden Borgmann (36th in 21:16.5).
Pacific was paced by junior Collin Haley, who was sixth in 18:27.6.
Also in the top 10 were sophomore Nick Hunkins (eighth in 18:36.4) and junior Benjamin Brunjes (ninth in 18:41.2).
Pacific’s other two runners were sophomore Joey Gebel (20th in 19:28.3) and junior Dylan Mooney (35th in 21:15.8).
Defending Class 1 state champion Jace Cavness, a senior at The Fulton School (St. Albans), was 11th in 18:43.9.
St. Francis Borgia Regional had one runner in the varsity race. Senior Trent Marquart finished 17th in 19:12.9.
“As a first year runner, though, our endurance is where it needs to be to hold on for that third mile,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “We will keep working on it and see where he is in a couple of weeks.”
Subvarsity Races
Borgia won the White Division JV Girls race with freshman Sophie Weber and junior Leah Gildehaus at the front of the pack.
The Fulton School’s Katherine Doyle was the winner in the White Division Freshman/Sophomore race.
Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk was the White Division JV Boys individual champion.