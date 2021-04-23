Although the Union soccer Lady ’Cats extended their winning streak to eight during last weekend’s Helias Shootout in Jefferson City, it wasn’t without adversity.
Union (11-1) came from behind Friday evening to beat previously undefeated Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 5-1.
Playing Saturday, Union broke a 1-1 tie late in the second half to defeat Rock Bridge, 2-1.
“Smith-Cotton is a team we don’t get to see all of the time,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “It was nice to come up here and play teams we don’t see. They gave us everything we wanted, that’s for sure.”
Fennessey said it was similar Saturday.
“It was the same scenario today,” Fennessey said. “We had to stick with it and fight it out for the win.”
Smith-Cotton
For the third time this season, Union allowed a goal early in the game. The Tigers (10-0 entering the game) scored on a breakaway in the second minute on a rainy night.
Union came back to tie it on a Kaylee Simpson goal midway through the first half. Maddie Helling crossed the ball from the left side, and Simpson knocked it in at the far post.
With the game tied at half, Union exploded in the second 40 minutes.
Addison Williford scored Union’s next goal with 15 minutes to play, and Union was able to add from there.
Helling placed a shot under the crossbar to make it 3-1.
Emily Gaebe got into the scoring column, scoring with seven minutes to play.
A minute later, Maliyah Minor looped a shot into the upper left corner to conclude scoring, 5-1.
Logan Baeres, Sophie Eagan and Mia Smith also posted assists.
Sydney Ransom made four saves in goal for the victory.
“They had a good game plan against us, but we stuck with it and got the win,” Fennessey said.
Rock Bridge
Facing one of the Columbia schools, Union was able to eke out a 2-1 victory over the Rock Bridge Lady Bruins Saturday.
Union scored first. Smith took a corner kick from the right side. The ball bounced off of Gaebe before Williford took a shot that went to Mya Minor, and she was able to finish it into the net with 33:48 to play in the first half.
“We feel like setpieces and throw-ins deep in the attacking end are free chances where we should have a good run at scoring a goal,” Fennessey said. “We put an emphasis on taking advantage of those. Maddie Helling is doing a great job of playing in dangerous balls. Mia Smith took a couple of corners in which were dangerous early. Our girls are doing a good job of finding the end of them.”
However, things got much more difficult from there.
Union pressured the Rock Bridge goal but couldn’t knock the ball past goalkeeper Kaiden Schnake, who stopped many point-blank shots in both halves.
“There were a couple of shots we could have placed better,” Fennessey said. “That just happens sometimes. We’ve got to find the sides of the goal a little more often. She played well, and she made us earn everything we got.”
Rock Bridge picked up play in the second half and pressured the Union end for much of the half.
Jordyn Kempf smashed a shot off of a Union defender and into the right side of the goal with 11:42 to play to tie it.
“We were struggling with our defensive assignments,” Fennessey said. “We talked at halftime about what to do, and we just weren’t executing defensively. Our transitions out of the back were not very good.”
Union went back to work. With 6:06 to play, Gaebe scored after a throw-in from the right side. Kaitlyn Hobson assisted on the goal.
Ransom was the winning goalkeeper, making five saves in the victory.
“Our girls just kept plugging away, and Emily was able to get a nice goal off of a throw-in deep in the corner,” Fennessey said. “It’s games like this where you’ve just got to keep fighting and keep digging deep. We’ve just got to do a better job late limiting their chances to score.”