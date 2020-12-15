It’s not Bill Bradley’s Crystal City anymore.
Union swatted down the Hornets Thursday night at home, 79-49.
The Wildcats improved to 4-2 with a 79-49, while Crystal City remained winless at 0-2.
Union did most of its scoring in the middle two quarters. The Wildcats were up, 16-14, after eight minutes. Union exploded in the second quarter, outscoring the Hornets by a 25-12 margin to lead 41-26 at the intermission.
But, the host squad wasn’t done. Union went on a 28-9 run in the third quarter to lead 69-35 through three quarters.
Kaden Motley led the Union scoring attack with 20 points, including going 5-10 from the free-throw line. As a team, Union was 7-17 from the stripe.
Motley also ended with one of the team’s six three-point baskets.
Collin Gerdel was next in scoring with 18 points.
Matthew Seely hit three of Union’s three-point shots and ended with 17 points.
Tanner Hall posted seven points.
Liam Hughes and Nkosi Hanley both scored six points.
Ryan Rapert contributed three points while Cooper Bailey added two points.
Donovan Tullock scored 24 of the Crystal City points. He hit three three-point baskets. The Hornets knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc during the game.
Carson Short was next with seven points.
Calloway Dashner was next with six points.
Hunter Basson contributed five points while Logan Anderson added one point.
Union opens Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday, hosting Pacific. The varsity game is expected to start around 7 p.m.
That’s a rematch from the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament consolation game, which Union won, 54-50.