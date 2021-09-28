Both teams were up and both teams were down during Wednesday’s Four Rivers Conference softball matchup in Pacific.
When the pendulum halted its swing, the visiting Union Lady ’Cats (4-7, 2-2) came away with a 13-11 victory over the host Lady Indians (6-10, 3-1).
Union trailed, 10-4, at the end of the fourth inning, but the team came back to take the lead with a seven-run rally in the top of the fifth.
“It was a lot of fun,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “It was hard when we got down by a little bit, but the girls stayed in it. They battled through, put the bat on the ball, generated run support, generated defensive support and made some cool things happen. That’s how you win ball games.”
Before that, Pacific trailed, 4-1, after two innings, but it tied things up in the third before going ahead with a six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth.
“I’m not totally discouraged,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “I know we still played well, and they’ve got some good young players that are up and coming too. It was a good match and good competition.”
The Lady Indians struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning and later tied things up a second time, 11-11, in the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady ’Cats picked up the two deciding runs in the top of the seventh, denying Pacific the win on its senior night.
Union freshman Fallyn Blankenship and Pacific sophomore Jaylynn Miller opposed each other in the circle. Both went the distance.
Blankenship struck out 10 and walked 11. She allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on nine hits.
“Fallyn does a great job,” Poggas said. “She’s a freshman. She’s still learning, but she’s getting the job done and learning real quick. She’s really coming through for us.”
Miller struck out three and walked none. She surrendered 13 runs (eight earned) on 17 hits.
Pacific charged itself with four errors in the scorebook versus no errors for Union.
“The old mistake monster reared up, and we made too many mistakes,” Lewis said. “We’re not used to playing this late. They were all starving. We’re used to being done by now. With senior night festivities and all the stuff happening, somehow we can’t seem to get through a whole game without making one, and sometimes they hurt us more than others.”
Blankenship, Kaitlynn Turner and Brooklynne Anderson each had a three-hit game for Union.
Turner doubled twice, singled, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in two.
Anderson singled three times, stole a base, scored and drove in three.
Blankenship singled three times and scored with one run batted in.
Hailey Earney doubled twice, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Alyssa Bush doubled, singled and scored.
Lucy Koenigsfield singled twice and scored twice.
Abby Thwing singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
Addisen Friese singled, scored and drove in a run.
Masy Hulsey was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Molly Prichard powered the Pacific offense with three hits — a home run, a double and a single. Her three-run home run punctuated the Lady Indians’ rally in the fourth inning. Prichard also walked, stole a base and scored three runs.
Hannah Duggan doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Briauna Swinford doubled, walked twice, stole a base and drove in two.
Bella Walker, Pacific’s lone senior, singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Brooklynn Kitrell singled, walked twice and drove in a run.
Miller singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Mardy Fievet singled, walked and stole a base.
Alaina Greer stole two bases and scored twice.
Trinity Brandhorst walked, stole two bases and scored.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back a day due to weather conditions.
Both teams continued conference play Thursday, with Union traveling to St. James and Pacific hosting Owensville.
The Lady ’Cats play this weekend at the Ft. Zuwmalt North Tournament. Pacific will next play Tuesday in another league contest at Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.