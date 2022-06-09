Do you miss high school boys basketball?
This summer, you won’t have to travel to the corners of the country in search of club games. Instead, you can go to Union High School during Mondays in June for the 2022 Union Summer League.
Games started Monday night and three sessions remain June 13, 20 and 27. Contests are in the Union High School main gym and auxiliary gym. Start times are every 45 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Varsity scrimmages will take place in the main gym on two courts. The secondary gym, located upstairs from the main gym, also will have two courts for JV games.
Teams scheduled to play in the varsity division include Farmington, Hermann, Holt, Kingston, New Haven, Pacific, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Sullivan, Union and Washington.
Teams in the JV Division include Hermann, New Haven, Pacific (two teams), St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia (two teams), Steelville, Sullivan, Union and Washington (two teams).
For spectators, there will be an admission fee. Adults can see the action for $3 per night while students can get in for $2.
Children 5 and under will be admitted with no charge.