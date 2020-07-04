There will be different rules in place when the Union Summer Boys Basketball League is scheduled to get underway next Monday.
The league will run across four Mondays with 11 varsity and 11 junior varsity teams competing in separate divisions.
Game nights are July 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said the league will look quite different this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest change is the fact there will be no spectators allowed. Team drivers will be allowed, but no more than five per team.
Teams must bring their own warmup basketballs, which is a change from the past. Union will provide only game balls and those will be sanitized between games. Additionally, team bench areas will be sanitized between games.
Teams will be responsible for their own water bottles and water fountains, other than one which fills water bottles, will not be usable.
Players will be checked prior to arrival. Any players with temperatures of 100.4 or higher, persistent cough, or other indicators should stay home.
There will be no postgame handshakes and players are advised to practice social distancing as much as possible.
Each gym will have two courts. The Varsity Division takes place in the main gym and the JV Division will run in the old gym.
Scheduled to participate in the Varsity Division are:
• Washington;
• New Haven;
• Union;
• Pacific;
• Sullivan;
• Steelville;
• St. Francis Borgia Regional;
• Cuba;
• St. Clair;
• St. James; and
• Hermann.
Playing in the Junior Varsity Division are:
• Washington;
• New Haven;
• Borgia White;
• Borgia Blue;
• Borgia Gold;
• Union Red;
• Union Black;
• Pacific;
• Sullivan;
• Steelville; and
• Hermann.
Games will start at 5 p.m. each night and run in two 15-minute halves with running clocks. If overtime is required, it will be one minute. The second overtime is sudden death with the first team to score winning.
The final games each night start at 9:10 p.m.
Team fouls will be kept and free-throw situations abbreviated. That changes in the last minute of each game.
When teams change, there will be time set aside to sanitize the benches and the ball.