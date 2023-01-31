The jolt felt around the Four Rivers Conference Tuesday night wasn’t the 4.2 magnitude California earthquake.
Instead, it was the 60-40 win by the Union basketball Lady ’Cats at St. James.
“This was the first time we played 32 minutes of basketball,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “We’ve had games where we’ve played 24 or 20, but this was the first time we played a complete 32 minutes. Sometimes, I forget they’re sophomores and juniors with no seniors. What was more encouraging than the win was how we sustained our effort. The efficiency and ball movement was on point for all 32 minutes.”
St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said Union came ready to play.
“Union just was better than us in every part of the game,” Wells said. “I have to do a better job getting my kids prepared for games like this. They were stronger with the ball, faster to loose balls, more prepared, and more aggressive. They did a fantastic job so credit to those kids and Brian.”
For Union (12-4, 3-0), it was the first win over St. James (13-4, 1-1) since 2018, and the first win in Phelps County in the 21st century.
And, the Lady Tigers were coming off of a 59-56 win over a Lutheran St. Charles team which had beaten Union Dec. 19, 51-40.
Even Union’s best team, the 2021-22 Class 5 third-place squad, lost at St. James (58-42), one of only two losses that season. The other was to state runner-up West Plains.
Both teams entered this game under the state spotlight. St. James was ranked second in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 state poll while Union received votes in Class 5.
“If you look, they hadn’t lost a game at home all season,” Karvinen said.
In fact, St. James hadn’t lost a home game since Feb. 14, 2022, when it fell to Owensville.
In Tuesday’s game, Union grabbed an 18-10 advantage after one quarter and didn’t let up.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” Karvinen said. “They came out ready to fight tonight. We started 13-2, so we were ready to play basketball. We didn’t get sped up and played well in a tough place to play.”
Union led by 10 at the intermission, 31-21, and through three quarters, 49-29.
“We did hold the lead throughout the night,” Karvinen said. “Coach Wells is a guy who I really respect. If you win year in and year out, it has a lot to do with who is running the show. He does a great job. We were waiting for the counter punch. We just avoided it.”
The Lady ’Cats were able to hold off every St. James comeback attempt.
Sophomore Sophia Helling helped to seal the game in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her team-high 23 points in that quarter.
Helling knocked down four three-point baskets and went 5-9 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Fallyn Blankenship connected on four three-point shots and closed with 12 points.
Junior Mya Minor scored nine points, all in the first half. She had one three-point basket.
Isabelle Gilbert scored six points, four in the fourth quarter. She hit a three-point shot.
Sophomore Lucy Koenigsfeld chipped in with five points.
Junior Kelsey Brake netted three points, all in the first quarter.
Junior Ava Eagan added two points.
As a team, Union hit 10 three-point baskets and went 8-15 from the free-throw line.
“I really think the seven days off helped us to prepare,” Karvinen said. “No excuse for the Jefferson City game, but it was our sixth game in 13 days. I didn’t realize that until tonight. We looked like we had fresh legs tonight and we prepped.”
Sophomore Kenadee Smith scored 12 points to lead St. James.
Junior Emily Recker also reached double digits with 10 points.
Senior Rylee Hancock was next with eight points.
Sophomore Ally Hartley and senior Olivia Herron each scored three points.
Senior Tessa Crocker and junior Kendall Costoplos scored two points apiece.
Costoplos had to leave the game with a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.
Union takes on Blue Valley Northwest of Overland Park, Kansas, Saturday at the Camdenton Shootout. Union plays at 1:20 p.m.
“They’re going to be good,” Karvinen said.