Calm.
Confident.
Champions.
Controlling most of Saturday’s Class 4 District 2 title contest, the Union Wildcats (6-4) shocked top-seeded John Burroughs School (3-2), 26-7.
“It’s an exciting win for our program and our kids,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “It’s a great win for our community and something we can build on. Hopefully, we can take this momentum into next week.”
The district title was Union’s first since 2011.
“It was a team goal this year,” Union quarterback Liam Hughes said. “All of the work paid off. We played a great team today. It feels good.”
Senior linebacker-running back Gavin Wencker said everything came together.
“It feels great,” Wencker said. “We’ve been working our tails off all year for this moment. We knew we were going to come out here and have a battle. They were looking right over us. They weren’t ready to play us. We came out here, did our stuff and we played a perfect game to get the win.”
The Wildcats will return to Stierberger Stadium Friday to host Festus (10-1) in the Class 4 quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’ve got to keep playing like this and keep our heads up and our minds focused,” Wencker said. “We’ve got to get ready.”
Hughes said the job isn’t finished.
“It will take the same type of play as today,” Hughes said. “When we play this type of game, this is the outcome you’re going to see on the scoreboard.”
In Saturday’s championship game, Union controlled the flow of play from the opening kickoff.
Playing on a blustery, windy and rainy Saturday afternoon, it was the host team taking the early lead.
Chris Pittman intercepted a Liam Hughes pass and took it 62 yards for the game’s opening score with 7:22 to play in the opening quarter. Tucker Desloge kicked the extra point to give the Bombers a 7-0 advantage.
“We had focused intensity today,” Grahl said. “That’s with our kids. It starts with Liam. He throws the interception, and really, it was a bad call on my part. Liam is pretty unflappable back there. He didn’t flinch. He just went back to work. It’s a testament to our kids working hard and never giving up.”
However, that was the only time the Bombers found the end zone in the game.
Union came back immediately to tie the game with 4:46 to go in the opening quarter. Hughes ran in from two yards out and Diego Orozco kicked the extra point to tie it.
Union took advantage of a second John Burroughs fumbled punt snap to take over at the seven-yard line. It took Hughes one play to reach the end zone and Union took the lead with 2:02 to play in the opening quarter. Orozco kicked the extra point to make it 14-7.
Union never looked back.
Both teams had chances to score late in the half. Union took advantage.
Hughes scored on a one-yard run with 40 seconds to go in the half, but Orozco’s kick just missed wide. Union led 20-7.
John Burroughs had one final chance. Duncan Cloniger got plenty of time and scrambled to chuck the ball down near the goal line on the last play.
Beckett Tasker caught the ball near the goal line, but was ruled to have gone out of bounds prior to tapping the pylon.
Union led 20-7 at the half.
“The defense by far played their best game of the year,” Grahl said. “Our defensive coaches do a wonderful job getting the kids ready. The kids trust the game plan every week. When we execute like that, we will be tough to beat.”
In the second half, Union modified its offensive approach. No longer were the Wildcats looking to run as many plays as possible. Union looked to take time off the clock and keep time moving forward. That meant a lot more running plays as well.
Defensively, the Wildcats made sure to wrap up the ballcarrier. At least one Wildcat would hit low, impeding progress until the runner either went down or other Union players moved in to make the tackle.
“We challenged the kids in the second half to run the ball and grind down the clock,” Grahl said. “That starts with the offensive line and running backs running hard. Dalton Voss took control in the second half. He ran extremely hard behind the shoulder pads. When you’re running the ball like that and chewing up clock, it’s hard to come back.”
Additionally, the Bombers had trouble blocking Union’s rush and John Burroughs absorbed several holding calls.
“Coming into the game, we thought it would come down to the offensive line, the defensive line and which team would be able to execute,” Grahl said. “We executed well enough to win the game. We will have to be better next week.”
Wencker knew the defense could step up.
“We actually shut them out on defense,” Wencker said. “We knew we were going to come out and give it our all. We knew what the outcome would be if we played a perfect game.”
Changing up the game plan was another key.
“It was kind of wet out, so we switched up the game,” Wencker said. “We usually pass the ball more than we run, but this time we had to run because it was open and the other team was getting tired. We weren’t tired. We just kept driving them back.”
After neither team scored in the third quarter, Union then added the insurance score with 9:28 to play as Wencker ran in from seven yards out.
Union’s two-point conversion pass attempt at the left pylon was incomplete and Union led 26-7.
Down the stretch, the Wildcats continued to bend defensively, but not break. Union kept the Bombers out of the end zone and the clock gradually became Union’s best friend.
Finally, time ran out on John Burroughs and Union celebrated with the championship plaque. About the same time several players doused Grahl with water bottles, Mother Nature decided to do the same thing to everyone remaining, opening up with a downpour.
Union Statistics
Union gained 328 yards for the game, including 237 on the ground.
“We’ve got to be able to do both, run and pass,” Grahl said. “I’ve told the kids there will be places where it’s better to run and games where it’s better to pass and we just need to be ready to execute both through the air and on the ground. We got just enough today through the air to keep them honest and we were able to run the ball inside. The kids executed the game plan phenomenally and that’s why we came out with the win.”
Five different players carried the ball for the Wildcats.
Hughes had 14 carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns.
Wencker had 14 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown.
Dalton Voss handled much of the hard work between the tackles, running 16 times for 59 yards.
Luke Koch had eight carries for 35 yards.
And Donavan Rutledge ran once for two yards.
Hughes completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 91 yards and two interceptions.
Six different players caught passes.
Rutledge was the only player with more than one catch and he had four receptions for 26 yards.
Colton Morrow caught one pass for 29 yards.
Ryan Ewald hauled in one pass for 16 yards.
Koch had one catch for 12 yards.
Nick Birke caught one pass for six yards and Wencker had one catch for two yards.
Defensively, Collin Gerdel led the way with 12 total tackles, including seven solos.
Wencker had eight total tackles while Cameron Kriete was next with seven.
Mason Bailey made five total tackles. Koch and Alton Hubbard each had four total tackles.
Josh Meyer had two sacks while Birke added one.
Wencker, Birke, Meyer and Brady Lause each had tackles for loss.
John Burroughs Stats
The Bombers ran for 97 yards and threw for 201 in the game.
Malachi Chunn led Burroughs with six carries for 48 yards.
Caleb Merritt had five carries for 35 yards.
Pittman left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and never returned. He had two carries for 12 yards.
Adisa Roberts added one carry for two yards.
Cloniger was 20-29 passing for 201 yards.
Eight different Bombers caught passes.
Chunn was the most popular target and he had six catches for 60 yards.
Tasker caught four passes for 40 yards.
Jon Buhro was next with three catches for 26 yards.
Merritt caught two passes for 25 yards. Kourtland Ware ended with two catches for 24 yards.
Bennett Miller caught one pass for 26 yards. Roberts had one reception for two yards. Sam Kirkland caught a pass for a two-yard loss.
Box Score
UNI - 14-6-0-6=26
JB - 7-0-0-0=7
First Quarter
JB - Chris Pittman 62 interception return (Tucker Desloge kick), 7:22
UNI - Liam Hughes 2 run (Diego Orozco kick), 4:46
UNI - Hughes 7 run (Orozco kick), 2:02
Second Quarter
UNI - Hughes 1 run (kick failed), 0:40.8
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Gavin Wencker 7 run (pass failed), 9:28