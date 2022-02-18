It wasn’t pretty.
But that didn’t matter for the Union boys basketball Wildcats. Friday’s courtwarming game yielded a key Four Rivers Conference win over the Owensville Dutchmen, 52-47.
“I thought they did a very good job and kept competing,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I thought we had chances to put them away, but they kept fighting back.”
With the win, Union remained the lone unbeaten team in Four Rivers Conference play at 5-0. Union, 14-9 overall, hosts Sullivan (8-13, 3-1) Tuesday and plays Friday at Hermann (18-4, 3-1). Union needs to win one of the two for a share of the title and both for the outright crown.
“I love the conference because every night’s going to be tough,” Simmons said. “We had a great crowd tonight. The community really came out and supported us. I love this place because of the community, the school and the people. It wasn’t pretty. Obviously, I’ll take an ugly win over an ugly loss. Sometimes, you’ve just got to flush it and move on. There are a lot of things we can learn from tonight. We’ve got to get better and get ready for Sullivan.”
Owensville fell to 6-17 overall, 2-3 in the Four Rivers Conference, with the loss.
The Wildcats scored the first six points Friday, forcing Owensville to take a timeout. Union held a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 14-8.
The margin stayed much the same through the second quarter as Union took a 30-23 advantage to the half.
It could have been a bigger lead.
“I thought we got good looks right around the rim in the first half and we just couldn’t finish layups,” Simmons said. “We missed several of those opportunities in the second half as well.”
Owensville chipped into the lead in the third quarter. The Dutchmen got a Bryce Payne basket with 0:36 to go in the third quarter to tie it, 38-38. Union got a basket from Collin Gerdel with 0:03 to go to lead after three quarters, 40-38.
In the final minute, Owensville trailed by a pair, 49-47, but Gerdel hit one free throw and Ryan Rapert knocked down a pair to give Union a five-point win, 52-47.
“Defensively, I thought we got tired and a little lazy late and they made us pay,” Simmons said. “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. Cullen (VanLeer) did a great job of having his team ready to go.”
Rapert and Kaden Motley tied for Union’s scoring lead with 12 points apiece.
Rapert went 4-5 from the free-throw line. As a team, Union was 8-15. Motley hit two of Union’s six three-point baskets.
Matthew Seely had 10 points with two three-point baskets.
Tanner Hall knocked down the other two three-point baskets for his six points.
Ozzie Smith and Gerdel each scored five points. Liam Hughes added two points.
For the Dutchmen, Payne led the way with 15 points and also had 13 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist.
Will Lauth netted 10 points with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Austin Lowder and Brandon Valley both had eight points. Lowder had four assists and two rebounds. Valley pulled down three rebounds with two assists.
Layne Evans added four points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Garrett Crosby had two points, four rebounds and one blocked shot.
Charlie Whelan had five rebounds and four assists.
The Dutchmen play Tuesday at St. James, Wednesday at Hermann and Friday at New Haven.
Owensville plays next Tuesday at Sullivan and Thursday at Southern Boone County to close the regular season.