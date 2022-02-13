The Union basketball Wildcats found another gear on defense in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s Four Rivers Conference contest.
Union (12-9, 3-0) kept its conference record unblemished with a 52-41 road win at St. Clair (10-10, 1-3).
The teams were tied, 12-12, after one quarter. Union pulled ahead by a hair in the second period to take a 25-23 advantage into the half.
St. Clair kept it close as Union ended the third period up by one, 35-34.
Union remained ahead by one, 40-39, with a timeout called at the 5:23 mark of the fourth quarter. After that point, Union finished the game on a 12-2 run.
“We had another 8-0 run in the third (quarter) and I thought that happened because we guarded their options better,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We had good ball pressure and were flying around on the weak side. Collin (Gerdel) was early to help and guys were flying down to cover his guy. We looked like a unit defensively.”
St. Clair was able to overcome Union’s full-court press and set up its offense from the halfcourt.
“I was real proud of our kids, the way they competed and listened,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They bought in and did everything we wanted them to. We just came up a little short tonight. Union is so long and big. They had some advantages in size that we had to try to counter, and I’m proud of everything our kids did tonight.”
Kaden Motley finished with a game high of 22 points on the night. He scored 10 of Union’s 12 points in the opening period.
Four times Motley connected from three-point range in the contest. He came through with many of Union’s clutch shots, hitting the mark in five instances that either tied the game or gave the Wildcats a lead. Three of those five lead-changing makes came from beyond the arc.
“He’s leading the conference in three-point shooting percentage,” Simmons said. “He’s shooting almost 50 percent for the year. He’s a guy that you’ve got to get shots to him. When he shoots it off the catch, he’s really efficient. He let the game come to him tonight, and played an unselfish, efficient game offensively. More than that, his defense was where he affected the game the most, with his on-ball pressure in the second half.”
Matthew Seely (12 points) and Ryan Rapert (11) also hit double figures for the Wildcats.
Gerdel finished with six points.
Ozzie Smith added three points on a fourth-quarter triple.
Carter Short led the Bulldogs with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.
“If you came and watched the game tonight, then you realize how much of a competitor Carter is,” Isgrig said. “He’s giving up six inches inside and I know Carter had a double-double. He’s just an ultimate competitor. It’s normal for him to give up six inches to a kid and he’s still going to battle and do everything he can to help us.”
Isaac Nunez was next with nine points and one assist.
Austin Dunn and Jordan Rodrigue each notched eight points. Dunn added two assists, one steal and one rebound. Rodrigue made six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Caleb Walters ended with five points and one rebound.
Hayden Johnson tallied one point and two assists.
Union hosted New Haven Thursday and remains home Friday to play Owensville at 7 p.m.
St. Clair hosted Sullivan Wednesday in a makeup date from the previous Friday. The Bulldogs finish the week on the road Friday at St. James for a 7 p.m. tipoff.