Union stayed on course in the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball race Thursday with a 59-44 win over the New Haven Shamrocks.
“It wasn’t our best, but it was good to get a win,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We control our own destiny for a conference title, and that’s what we’re trying to get.”
New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said there’s never a moment of rest in the league.
“Every night’s tough in the Four Rivers Conference,” Peirick said. “We knew it was going to be tough. They have a bunch of very good players. You’ve got to bring it when you play Union. We did that for most of the game, but the pace got away from us for about six minutes in the third quarter, and that pretty much was it. I thought our guys did some really good things. We competed and controlled the boards. We just couldn’t control the pace as long as we wanted to.”
The game originally was scheduled for last Friday, but was pushed back due to last week’s winter storm.
Union (13-9, 4-0) is the only undefeated team in the Four Rivers Conference. St. James is a game back at 3-1 while Hermann and Sullivan both are 2-1.
Union hosts Owensville (5-10, 0-2) Friday before hosting Sullivan (7-13, 2-1) Tuesday.
New Haven (11-11, 0-4) can play spoiler. The Shamrocks host Hermann (17-4, 2-1) Friday. The Shamrocks host St. Clair (10-10, 1-3) Tuesday.
The biggest highlight in Thursday’s game came during one of the slowest moments. Union senior Kaden Motley knocked down two free throws with 1:22 to go in the second quarter to reach 1,000 points for his career.
“That’s not a milestone everyone gets,” Simmons said. “That’s hard to do. He’s a great kid and I love to see him get that. I also loved to see his teammates get excited for him at that moment. It’s a fun time. He works hard and puts a lot into his game. For the last three years, he’s been the focal point of our offense. He let the game come to him.”
Motley ended the game with 13 points, including a three-point shot. He was 4-4 from the free-throw line.
New Haven controlled the early tempo of the game and it was 7-5 for Union after eight minutes of play.
“It wasn’t our best basketball,” Simmons said. “I thought in the second half that we were able to dictate the pace. In the first half, they were able to dictate the pace and it was a close game. They want to play in the 30s and that’s what the game was looking like in the first half.”
At the half, Union led, 21-17.
“In the first half, we were maybe patient to a fault,” Peirick said. “Going to the halftime down four, we were not mad about that.”
The Wildcats were on top through three quarters, 43-32.
“They threw their halfcourt trap and fullcourt press at us,” Peirick said. “They didn’t even care if we scored as long as they could come back fast the other way. They can score in many ways and they did that in the third quarter.”
Matthew Seely was Union’s top scorer with 16 points. He hit two three-point baskets.
Ozzie Smith and Ryan Rapert each scored nine points. Smith hit a trio of three-point shots.
Collin Gerdel was hampered by foul trouble and scored four points.
Tanner Hall scored three points while Hayden Parmenter added one.
New Haven’s top scorer was Sam Scheer with 10 points. He hit one three-point shot and went 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Adam Homeyer and Logan Williams each ended with nine points. Williams was 5-6 from the free-throw stripe.
Mitchell Meyer hit two three-point shots on the way to closing with eight points.
Andrew Rethemeyer netted five points. Charlie Roth contributed three points.
New Haven knocked down three three-point baskets and went 11-19 from the free-throw line.