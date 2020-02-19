Heading into the stretch run of the regular season, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats are still in the running for the Four Rivers Conference title.
Union (15-4, 4-1) moved into a first-place tie with a Saturday win over New Haven (10-11, 1-4), 54-29.
“I thought we came out ready to go,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I told our kids that New Haven would come ready to compete. We played pretty well defensively overall. Our effort and defensive intensity has really gotten more consistent of late.”
After the game, Union was tied with St. James (17-4, 4-1) and Hermann (17-5, 4-1), a half-game in front of Sullivan (19-2, 3-1). Union beat Hermann and Sullivan topped St. James.
Hermann and St. James play each other in Hermann Thursday.
The Lady ’Cats go to St. Clair Thursday to close out league action.
Union then closes the regular season at North County Feb. 24 and against Rockwood Summit for the championship of the St. Francis Borgia Regional Competitive Edge Tournament Feb. 25.
In Saturday’s makeup game against the Lady Shamrocks, Union jumped out to a 14-10 lead after one quarter and then clamped down on New Haven. Union led 24-15 at the half and 39-17 through three quarters.
Reagan Rapert led the way with 28 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Emily Gaebe scored 12 points with three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Julia Overstreet was next with seven points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Megan Siedhoff scored four points with four assists, a rebound and a steal.
Jessi Clark netted three points with six rebounds and an assist.
Emma Rinne added two steals.
McKenzie Overschmidt was New Haven’s leading scorer with 11 points. She went 4-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Lady Shamrocks were 8-9 from the stripe.
Mackenzie Wilson scored seven points, hitting two of the three New Haven three-point baskets.
Madison Langenberg scored five points.
Brenna Langenberg, Caroline Otten and Ellie Westermeyer each scored two points.
Union-Sullivan
Additional information from Union’s 43-36 win over Sullivan last Thursday became available after our weekend deadline.
“I thought our players really competed for four quarters,” Pat Rapert said. “Sullivan is a great team and played hard as well.”
Rapert led Union in scoring with 20 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. She was perfect from the free-throw line, hitting all eight attempts.
Gaebe was next with 15 points, eight rebounds and one steal.
Overstreet ended with five points and two rebounds. Clark had three points and one steal.
Megan Siedhoff added two rebounds and an assist. Sophie Eagan had two steals and a rebound.
“Our defensive intensity was the best that it has been all year,” Pat Rapert said. “We out rebounded them 29-20, I believe. We did a great job of blocking out all night and limiting Sullivan’s opportunities. We got into some foul trouble, but Sophie Eagan and Emma Rinne did a nice job off the bench.”
Mallory Shetley and Rylee Denbow each scored 13 points for Sullivan.
Kya Harbour was next with six. Payton Dudley and Hanna Johanning each ended with two points.
Riley Lock added 10 rebounds.