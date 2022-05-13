A pair of Four Rivers Conference teams wrapped up the regular track season last Friday with a trip south to Hillsboro.
Union’s boys and girls teams each finished in the top 10 at the Hillsboro Invitational. The Wildcat boys ended eighth with 40 points while the girls scored 26.5 points and finished 10th.
St. Clair’s boys tied for 11th place with 31 points and the Lady Bulldogs placed 15th with 20 team points.
Farmington’s girls won with the top score of 95.5, with Hillsboro (86) and Festus (80.5) rounding out the top three.
On the boys side, Hillsboro won with 79 points, followed by Poplar Bluff (66.5) and Cape Girardeau Central (64).
Only one Four Rivers representative came away from the meet with an event victory — St. Clair senior Kaylee Rampani in the girls javelin.
Ramani’s throw of 37.5 meters outpaced the next best thrower, Ciara McDonald of Festus (34.26), by more than three meters.
Union had two second-place event finishes at the meet, as did St. Clair.
Union’s runners-up included Natalie Minter in the girls pole vault, clearing 3.05 meters, and the foursome of Wyatt Birke, Elias Neely, Bryson Pickard and Ryan Ewald in the 1,600-meter relay (3:31.79).
St. Clair’s Austin Dunn took second in the boys triple jump with a mark of 12.86 meters.
The Bulldogs placed second in the boys 400-meter relay (44.44) with Alex Reinwald, Logan Smith, Noah Arnt and Skyler Sanders competing.
Dunn also earned third place in the boys long jump at 6.17 meters.
Union’s Neely placed third in the 400-meter dash (52.15) as did teammate Ewald in the boys 300-meter hurdles (41.72).
Union’s Pickard finished fourth in the boys 800-meter run (1:59.71).
Evan Swoboda ended fourth for the Wildcats in the boys 300-meter hurdles (42.4)
Ella Coppinger took fourth for the Lady ’Cats in both the girls 300-meter hurdles (49.4) and high jump (1.37 meters).
Union’s Camren Monkman finished fifth in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.58).
St. Clair had four fifth-place finishers — Alex Reinwald in the boys 200-meter dash (24.06), Brooklyn Cannon in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:41.56), Vada Moore in the girls triple jump (10.22) and Reinwald, Smith, Arnt and Sanders in boys 800-meter relay (1:34.23).
Coppinger scored another top 10 finish for the Lady ’Cats, turning in the sixth-fastest finish in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.64).
Swoboda ranked seventh in the boys 110-meter hurdles (16.89).
Union’s Isabelle Zagarri placed seventh in the girls javelin (31.25 meters).
Union’s boys 800-meter relay (1:35.82) and boys 3,200-meter relay (8:39.44) teams both ended seventh.
Swoboda, Ewald, Birke and Neely teamed up to run the 800-meter relay for the Wildcats.
The 3,200-meter relay was run by Gabe Hoekel, Will Herbst, Noah Arneson and Pickard.
St. Clair’s girls 3,200-meter relay team of Ava Brand, Cannon, Melodi Miller and Leah Keltz placed seventh in 11:14.37.
Eight-place finishers for the Wildcats included Neely in the boys 200-meter dash (24.54), Hoekel in the boys 3,200-meter run (10:31.48), Birke in the boys triple jump (12.06 meters) and Cameron Kriete in the boys javelin (44.21).
St. Clair’s Connor Sikes took eighth in the boys pole vault (3.5 meters).
Monkman ended 10th in the girls 300-meter hurdles (52.1).
St. Clair’s girls 800-meter relay team finished eighth (1:56.89). The runners were not identified in online results.
The track postseason begins Saturday. Union will compete in the Class 4 District 5 meet at Washington, starting at 10:30 a.m. while St. Clair goes to the Class 3 District 5 meet at Willow Springs.