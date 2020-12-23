Competing in a tri-meet of Four Rivers Conference boys wrestling teams Wednesday in Union, both the host Wildcats and St. Clair Bulldogs defeated the Owensville Dutchmen.
St. Clair competed first, winning, 50-24.
Union then followed with a 48-30 victory.
“There were not many closely contested matches against Owensville,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
None of the teams had a 106-pound wrestler.
• 113 — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek wrestled and pinned Owensville’s Michael Martin in 1:34. Martin pinned Union’s Braden Pracht in 1:16.
• 120 — Both Union’s Dominick Beine (2:40) and St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez (3:22) pinned Owensville’s Aries Nicholas.
• 132 — Union’s Hunter Garrett and St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate were unopposed.
• 138 — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock won a 16-0 technical fall over Xander Lansford. Union’s Wyatt Davis pinned Lansford in 3:28.
• 145 — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox and Union’s Gabriel Hoekel were unopposed.
• 152 — St. Clair’s Bass Hughes won an 8-5 win over Owensville’s Kolby Jahnsen. Union’s Bowen Ward won over Jahnsen due to injury time.
• 160 — There was no opposition for either St. Clair’s Adrian Arguilez or Union’s Seth Inman.
• 170 — Alan Kopp was pinned by Union’s Ryder Kuenzel in 2:39, but pinned St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders in 3:06.
• 182 — Christopher Stockton of the Dutchmen spent 25 seconds on the mat pinning St. Clair’s Cohen Burton. He was unopposed against Union.
• 195 — Owensville’s Dakota Martin was undefeated, pinning St. Clair’s Chase Thacker (0:54) and Union’s Bradley Scott (0:27).
• 220 — St. Clair’s Mardariries Miles pinned Brent Helmig in 1:18. Helmig earned a forfeit against Union.
• 285 — Owensville’s Kohl Grannemann won by forfeit in both duals.
In past years, these matches would have been part of the Four Rivers Conference season. This year, the league is holding a tournament Jan. 12 in St. Clair.