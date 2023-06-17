There’s nothing like swimming in home waters.
Updated: June 17, 2023 @ 5:06 pm
Union, a defending division champion, opened the Gateway Swimming and Diving League season Monday with a 311-86 win over Whispering Hills at the Union Splash-n-Swimplex.
The meet went well,” Head Coach Jason Demyen said. “We even had some kids have their best times. We are looking to have some fast relays this year also.”
Union outscored Whispering Hills in boys races, 149-50, and in girls races, 162-36.
The first event was individual medley and Union’s winners were Ivana Smith, Chris Luckner, Kate Haberberger, Mikayla Weber and Nick Haberberger.
Union’s second-place finishers were Kennedy Melton, Darcy Koch and Hunter Smith.
Next up were freestyle races. Union’s winners were Walker Buckalew, Haddie Ahner, Luke Bath, Becca Cash, Marcus Griffith, Presley Demyen, Chris Luckner, Mikayla Weber and Hunter Smith.
In the breaststroke races, Union’s winners were Campbell Pohlmann, Luke Bath, Bella Weber, Max Bath, Ivana Smith, Kinsely Shamblin, Mikayla Weber and Tristan Fusco.
In the freestyle relay races, Union’s winning teams were:
• irls 7-8 team of Haddie Ahner, Campbell Pohlmann, Emma Burke and Haylie Borgmann.
• Boys 7-8 team of Connor Berry, Weston Buckalew, Luke Bath and X. Dean.
• Girls 9-10 team of Becca Cash, Vivian Weggemann, Cecilia Pohlmann and Bella Weber.
• Boys 9-10 team of Marcus Griffith, Max Bath, Eric Morgan and William Melton.
• Girls 11-12 team of Ivana Smith, Valerie Rice, Kennedy Melton and Presley Demyen.
• Girls 13-14 team of Kate Haberberger, Kylee Fusco, Sadie Mueller and Kinsely Shamblin.
• Boys 15-18 team of Hunter Smith, Tristan Fusco, Braydon Weggemann and Nick Haberberger.
Moving to the backstroke, Union’s winners were Auggie Borgmann, Elie Jones, Connor Berry, Vivian Weggemann, Marcus Griffith, Audrey Dean, Charles Burke, Everett Jacquin Lindsey, Darcy Koch and Brayden Weggemann.
In the butterfly races, event-winning Squids were Ivana Smith, Chris Luckner, Kate Haberberger and Nick Haberberger.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Union’s winning teams were:
• Girls 8-Under team of Haddie Ahner, Campbell Pohlmann, Haylie Borgmann and Elie Jones.
• Boys 8-Under team of Luke Bath, X. Dean, Connor Berry and Dawson Allen.
• Girls 9-10 team of Cecilia Pohlmann, Bella Weber, Abby Feldmann and Becca Cash.
• Boys 9-10 team of Marcus Griffith, Max Bath, Maxwell Jacquin Lindsey and William Melton.
• Girls 11-12 team of Kinsley Demyen, Kennedy Melton, Ivana Smith and Valerie Rice.
• Girls 13-14 team of Sadie Mueller, Kinsely Shamblin, Kate Haberberger and Kylee Fusco.
• Boys 15-18 team of Hunter Smith, Nick Haberberger, Lucas Gremaud and Tristan Fusco.
Union remains at home next Monday, hosting Pacific in a meet starting at 5:30 p.m.
