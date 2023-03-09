Union High School’s four spring sports teams all will return their 2022 coaches this spring.
Matt Fennessey returns to lead the girls soccer Lady ’Cats while Pat Rapert will head the baseball Wildcats. Matt Goddard runs the boys golf program while Sarah Hurt controls the track and field program.
Fennessey’s soccer Lady ’Cats are looking for their 18th Four Rivers Conference championship in a row. The Lady ’Cats went 16-4-1 last spring, finishing second in their district tournament.
Union will give fans an early glimpse of the 2023 squad Friday, March 10, hosting a jamboree at Stierberger Stadium. Parkway West and Orchard Farm are the other teams.
Union will play Parkway West at 5 p.m. Orchard Farm plays Parkway West at 5:40 p.m. The event ends with Union playing Orchard Farm at 6:20 p.m.
Union’s baseball Wildcats are seeded second in the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament and will take on St. James Friday, March 17, at Sullivan.
Union will host the second round Saturday, March 18, and will play either Hermann or Sullivan. Game times are 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.
Union’s boys golf team opens the season Monday, March 20, at the Father Tolton Catholic Tournament at Columbia Country Club. That starts at 10 a.m.
Union’s track program has its first meet at Sullivan High School Tuesday, March 21, at 3 p.m.
Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway is retiring at the end of the school year. Rapert will be replacing him in that role.
Ridgeway has helped to fill two openings for Rapert’s initial year in charge. Both current head coaching vacancies have been filled.
Union graduate Brady Weinhold will take over as the boys soccer head coach for 2023-24.
He takes over a team that went 12-8 last fall.
Weinhold played soccer at Union and went on to play at Jefferson College in 2006 and 2007 and later played at Culver-Stockton College and Westminster College.
Weinhold has been an assistant coach for both the boy’s and girl’s teams at Union and currently serves as vice president of operations for United Bank of Union.
Weinhold replaces Fennessey as head coach of the boys program.
Union has a new volleyball coach as well. Lisa Hoffmeyer will succeed Khloe Arand in charge of the Lady ’Cats. Union went 20-10 during the 2022 season.
Hoffmeyer has an extensive coaching background. She led Jefferson City High School from the 2014-2019 seasons.
She also has coached with the CORE StL club, billed as St. Charles County’s elite volleyball academy. She leads the 16 Carolina team.
Hoffmeyer is in her second year teaching at Hancock Place Middle School.