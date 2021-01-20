Union’s girls and Francis Howell’s boys triumphed Thursday in wrestling dual meet action in Union High School’s old gym.
Union won the girls meet, 36-6, while Francis Howell prevailed in boys action, 54-18.
Girls
Depth played a key role in Union’s win as 30 points came from forfeits.
In contested matches, each side won by a pin.
Union’s Jaiden Powell (174) pinned Katt Mossinghoff in 2:24. Francis Howell’s Audrey McDonnell (151) pinned Gianna Schreck in 1:33.
Union’s Lillie Zimmermann (122), Kylee Mobley (127), Gracie Straatmann (132), Alexis Lopez (137) and Talyn St. Clair (235) all were unopposed.
Boys
In the boys meet, there were six contested matches with Francis Howell winning four of them.
Union’s winners were Gabriel Hoekel (145) and Chris McQueen (220). Hoekel pinned Samuel Knickmeyer in 3:00 and McQueen won in a 1:00 pin.
Carson Miller (120) of the Vikings edged Union’s Dominick Beine, 4-3. Alex Kohrs (152) won an 8-4 decision against Union’s Wyatt Davis.
Hayden Trezek (160) pinned Union’s Bowen Ward in 0:51. Andrew Rockenbach (195) was Howell’s fourth winner, pinning Bradley Scott in 1:19.
Union had one forfeit winner, Braden Pracht (113).
For Howell, Cooper Corley (126), Chris Gibson (132), JT Roberts (138), Irvin Heggemann (170), Jake Gremminger (182) and Connor Reed (285) were unopposed. That gave the Vikings 36 team points.
In three extra matches, Union’s Michael Alvarado (160) won by a pin in 1:04 over Zach Renfroe.
Francis Howell’s Don Carlos Woody (138) pinned Joey Marcink in 3:22 and Skylar Robben (152) pinned Union’s Aiden Cowsert in 0:50.