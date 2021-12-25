Winning the lone match of the night, the Union girls wrestling Wildcats prevailed Thursday at Windsor.
Gracie Straatmann (141) pinned Windsor’s Kenette Way in 1:55 during the lone match of the night, giving Union a 6-0 meet victory.
Windsor dominated in the boys meet, however, 51-13.
The Owls used the numbers game to beat Union. Union captured three of the four contested bouts.
Gabe Hoekel (152) won a 9-0 major decision over Windsor’s Mitchell Baer.
Trey Ladymon (160) made it two Union wins in a row with a 9-2 decision over Brice Henry.
Bowen Ward (170), a winner at last week’s Union Tournament, pinned Windsor’s Carter Jesick in 3:15.
In the other contested match, Windsor’s Nicholas Baer (138) earned a 9-7 decision over Union’s Hunter Garrett.
Windsor’s forfeit winners were Brayden Belding (106), Luke Patterson (113), Ian Pauley (120) Joe Hirst (132), Hayden Barker (145), Jayden Broderick (182), Nathan Wecker (220) and Clay Scott (285).
Both teams were open at 126 and 195.