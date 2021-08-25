It’s nice to be back.
Union’s softball Lady ’Cats are looking forward to playing in their home tournament this Friday and Saturday after warming up at last Friday’s Francis Howell jamboree event.
It gave the team a chance to see multiple players in action for the first time.
“We definitely saw a lot of good things at the jamboree,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “Fallyn Blankenship looked strong in the circle for us. She’s going to have a great freshman year, and it should be fun to watch.”
Blankenship is not the only youngster looking to break into the lineup this fall. Poggas has several spots up for grabs. First base is a three-way fight.
“We have been trying to figure out our strongest combination at first base,” Poggas said. “Amy Schreck, Masy Hulsey and Hailey Earney are still battling for that position. We saw a lot of good things from our younger players and leadership from our older ones.”
Overall, Union is just happy to be playing in its home tournament. Last year, the event took place without the Lady ’Cats, who were on a COVID-19 quarantine.
Union is in Pool B with Cuba, Rolla and Jefferson City.
The Lady ’Cats open play Friday at 6 p.m. against Rolla. Union then plays Cuba Saturday at 9 a.m. before playing in a final game at 11 a.m.
After that, the Lady ’Cats will head to De Soto Tuesday, Aug. 31, for the first regular season game. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.
“It should be a great season for us, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Poggas said.