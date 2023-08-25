There will be a new champion for the 29th Annual Union Softball Tournament.
Defending champion Francis Howell is not returning this year, meaning someone else will take home the hardware in the two-day tournament which runs Friday and Saturday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There will be a new champion for the 29th Annual Union Softball Tournament.
Defending champion Francis Howell is not returning this year, meaning someone else will take home the hardware in the two-day tournament which runs Friday and Saturday.
Possibly, that could be one of two new teams. Warrenton finished fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 Championships last year, losing in the final round to Washington.
The other new team this fall is Lutheran South, which replaces Cuba.
Pool A will consist of Lutheran South, Rolla, Seckman and Union.
Pool B teams are St. Francis Borgia, Jefferson City, Perryville and Warrenton.
Borgia was the runner-up last year. Union defeated Rolla in the third-place game and Seckman topped Perryville for the consolation title. Jefferson City blasted Cuba for seventh place.
Pool play starts Friday with all eight teams in action at the four-field Veterans Memorial Park.
For pool play, no inning may be started after 90 minutes, unless the game is tied. For blowouts, the 15-run and 10-run mercy rules will be in place.
International tiebreaker rules are in place for extra-inning games.
In the 6 p.m. games Friday, Jefferson City plays Borgia on Field 1 while Lutheran South takes on Union on Field 2. Seckman and Rolla meet on Field 3 and Perryville plays Warrenton on Field 4.
At 8 p.m., Jefferson City plays Perryville on Field 1. Union faces Rolla on Field 2. Seckman takes on Lutheran South on Field 3 and Borgia plays Warrenton on Field 4.
The teams return Saturday at 9 a.m. In the final pool play round Jefferson City and Warrenton meet on Field 1. Union plays Seckman on Field 2. Rolla faces Lutheran South on Field 3 and Borgia plays Perryville on Field 4.
At the end of those games, the pool standings will be finalized. Overall record is the first factor.
If two teams are tied, the head-to-head result will determine the seeds.
If a tie still exists, run differential (maximum of 15 per game), fewest runs allowed and runs scored (maximum of 15 per game) are next.
Should a tie still remain, a coin flip will be used to determine teams for the final round.
The pool winners will play for the title on Field 1 at 11 a.m. Second-place pool teams face off on Field 2 for the third-place award.
The consolation prize between third-place pool teams will be on Field 3 with seventh place being determined on Field 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.