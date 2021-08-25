Veterans Memorial Park in Union will host the eight-team Union Softball Tournament Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28.
The park has four fields, allowing all eight teams to be able to play a the same time.
This year’s event is split into two pools with defending champion St. Francis Borgia Regional leading Pool A. The Lady Knights will be joined by Francis Howell, Perryville and Seckman.
Pool B consists of Cuba, Rolla, Union and Jefferson City. Jefferson City can only play on Saturday.
Games Friday start at 4 p.m. with Cuba playing Rolla on Field 1. Francis Howell faces Borgia on Field 2. Seckman and Perryville play each other on Field 3. Union has the round off.
In the second round of pool games, Union plays Rolla at 6 p.m. on Field 1. Seckman plays Borgia on Field 2, and Francis Howell meets Perryville on Field 3.
Action resumes Saturday at 9 a.m. Seckman faces Francis Howell on Field 1. Perryville plays Borgia on Field 2. Rolla and Jefferson City will be on Field 3, and Union and Cuba are on Field 4.
The playoffs start at 11 a.m. First-place teams from each pool play for the title on Field 1. The third-place game will be played on Field 2 between second-place pool teams.
Third-place pool teams meet on Field 3 for the consolation title, and the fourth-place pool teams play for seventh place on Field 4.
There’s a 90-minute time limit, and no inning may start after that time unless a game is tied.
Should there be a tie, the international tiebreaker will be used starting in the eighth inning.
The 15-run and 10-run mercy rules apply.
Overall record is the first determining factor for pool placement. From there, seeding will utilize head-to-head result, run differential (maximum of 15 per game), fewest runs allowed, runs scored (maximum of 15 per game) and finally a coin toss to resolve ties.