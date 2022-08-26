Two local softball teams will kick off the season in the 28th Annual Union Tournament.
The event takes place Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, at Veterans Memorial Park.
Union and St. Francis Borgia will be playing in separate pools for the two-day tournament.
Borgia is in Pool A along with Jefferson City, Rolla and Seckman.
Pool B consists of Union, Francis Howell, Perryville and Cuba.
All eight teams played in the event last year. Rolla won the title, beating Francis Howell in the championship game, 8-2.
Each team will play three pool games with two on Friday and one on Saturday. The final rotation will be for placement.
Games have a time limit and no inning may start after 90 minutes, unless the game is tied.
Mercy rules of 15 and 10 runs apply. After seven innings, the international tiebreaker will be used with each team starting a half-inning with a runner on second.
In the Friday games at 4 p.m., Jefferson City plays Seckman on Field 1, Union plays Cuba on Field 2, Perryville meets Francis Howell on Field 3 and Borgia plays Rolla on Field 4.
In the 6 p.m. games, Rolla plays Seckman on Field 1, Union takes on Francis Howell on Field 2, Cuba plays Perryville on Field 3 and Borgia goes against Jefferson City on Field 4.
The tournament resumes Saturday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m. Rolla plays Jefferson City on Field 1. Cuba takes on Francis Howell on Field 2 while Union faces Perryville on Field 3. Borgia will be on Field 4 against Seckman.
After that round, each pool will be seeded. If there are ties, overall record is the first tiebreaker. Head-to-head result then will be used.
If a tie remains, a run differential (maximum of 15 per game) will be used. Most runs scored (maximum of 15 per game) is next. Should there still be a tie, a coin toss will decide which team plays for what spot.
At 11 a.m., placement games are scheduled. Pool winners play on Field 1 while second-place teams play for third overall on Field 2. The consolation game will be on Field 3 while the fourth-place teams from each pool face off for seventh on Field 4.
