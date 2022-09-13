If there was any doubt in Thursday’s Four Rivers Conference softball game in Owensville, it ended in the third inning.
Union, already up 2-0, added 11 runs on the way to a 13-3 win.
Union improved to 6-2 overall, 2-0 in the FRC, with the win.
“It was a great game for us last night and nice to get our second conference win,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said.
Owensville (2-7, 1-1) fought back with two runs in the bottom of the third and one in the fifth, but couldn’t keep the game rolling past that point.
Lucy Koenigsfeld continued her hot hitting with three hits, including a pair of doubles. She also stole a base.
Ali Thwing had two hits, including a home run.
Emma Roberts added a single.
Roberts pitched for Union, allowing three runs on two hits, four walks and two hit batters. She struck out five.
Fallyn Blankenship walked three times. Emma Wallis walked twice. Brooklynne Anderson and Addisen Friese each walked once.
Anderson, Blankenship and Camren Monkman each stole a base.
Anderson and Blankenship scored twice. Ali Thwing, Koenigsfeld, Abby Thwing, Wallis and Friese scored once.
Ali Thwing drove in three runs. Blankenship and Koenigsfeld each had one RBI.
“Ali Thwing had her first home run over the fence last night,” Dewert said. “It was a shot. Lucy is red hot at the plate also. Emma pitched a nice game also to get her first conference win. Fallyn had a nice double also. We hit the ball hard. We are making great contact. These girls are a lot of fun to watch.”
Owensville’s big hit was a two-run double by Kate Blankenship.
Clara Julius had the other Owensville hit.
Cailin Floyd pitched for the Dutchgirls.
