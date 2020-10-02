Playing Friday and Saturday in St. Charles County, the Union softball Lady ’Cats dropped all three of their games in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Union (2-9) finished where it was seeded in the event.
Playing Friday, the top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North squad beat Union, 12-2.
St. Charles logged the same score in Saturday morning’s consolation semifinal.
Winfield defeated Union in the seventh-place game, 6-2.
Union’s Monday game at North County was called off due to wet grounds.
Ft. Zumwalt North
The top-seeded Lady Panthers jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the first. Ft. Zumwalt North added five runs in the second.
Union pushed one run across in the third and another in the fourth. Ft. Zumwalt North scored five more runs in the bottom of the fourth and finished it with a scoreless fifth.
Kieley DeWitt pitched for Union, allowing 12 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits, five walks and three hit batters. She struck out five.
Abby Thwing had two hits. DeWitt and Hailey Earney doubled. Logan Baeres singled.
Addy Friese drew a walk. Baeres was hit by a pitch.
Baeres and Thwing each stole a base and scored a run. Earney and DeWitt posted RBIs.
St. Charles
Playing Saturday morning, Union scored a run in the top of the first, but St. Charles scored 11 in the bottom of the first.
Union scored its other run in the second. St. Charles scored its other run in the third.
Of the 12 runs scored against DeWitt, only three were earned. St. Charles also had 11 hits and five walks. DeWitt struck out three.
Kaitlynn Turner tripled while Earney and DeWitt singled.
Brooklynne Anderson drew a walk. Richelle Krimmel was hit by a pitch.
Earney and Anderson scored the runs. Turner posted an RBI.
Winfield
In the final game, Union again scored in the top of the first. Winfield took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the opening inning.
In the fourth, Union scored once and Winfield added two runs. Winfield scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth.
DeWitt allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits, seven walks and a hit batter. She struck out seven.
Friese had two of the four Union hits. Anna Scanlon and Turner each singled.
Earney was hit by a pitch. Anderson stole a base.
Earney and Turner scored the Union runs. Scanlon and Anderson supplied RBIs.
Union played Tuesday at St. Clair in Four Rivers Conference action. Union hosts St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday.