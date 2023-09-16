Preparing for a Four Rivers Conference showdown in Sullivan, the Union softball Lady ’Cats picked up wins over Hermann (10-0 Tuesday) and Rolla (9-6 Wednesday).
The Lady ’Cats were 8-5 overall, 3-0 in Four Rivers Conference games heading into Thursday’s FRC contest in Sullivan.
Against Hermann, Union scored in each of the five innings, scoring three in the first, one in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
“Another good conference win,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said.
Union outhit Hermann (0-7, 0-3), 10-1. Hermann made four of the game’s five errors.
Emma Roberts limited Hermann to one hit, two walks and one hit batter. She struck out seven.
“Emma pitched well, throwing a one-hitter,” Dewert said. “The team played defense behind her. The girls hit the ball and ran the bases well. We did what we needed to do to win.”
Alexa Lause, Fallyn Blankenship and Ali Thwing each had two hits. Thwing doubled.
Masy Hulsey added a double. Lucy Koenigsfeld, Emma Wallis and Brooklynne Anderson singled.
Lause drew two walks. Koenigsfeld also walked.
Blankenship stole three bases. Lause had two steals while Koenigsfeld and Wallis stole one base apiece.
“Emma Wallis was pretty aggressive on the bases which is always fun to watch,” Dewert said.
Lause scored three runs. Blankenship and Anderson both scored twice. Thwing, Koenigsfeld and Wallis scored once.
Blankenship and Thwing drove in two runs apiece. Wallis, Roberts and Hulsey each had one RBI.
Molly Scheer had Hermann’s hit, a single. Delilah Nobel and Maria Vedder walked. Kadyn Schmidt was hit by a pitch.
Union had a tougher time with Rolla (5-10) Wednesday in Phelps County.
The teams also played to a 9-5 Union win in the Union Tournament Aug. 25.
Union grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and added two runs in the second.
Rolla took the lead with two runs in the third and three in the fifth. Union scored five runs in the top of the sixth while Rolla added one run in the bottom.
“Rolla was a good team win for us,” Dewert said. “We came out strong scoring quickly in the first and then again in the second. We became complacent and had a bit of let down on both offense and defense. We kicked it in gear again and put the game away.”
Union outhit Rolla, 16-7. Union made four errors in the game.
Blankenship started and got the win, going five innings while allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks. She struck out four.
Roberts earned a save, going two innings while allowing one run on two hits and one walk. She struck out two.
Lilly Sullivan and Anderson each had three hits. Lause, Blankenship, Thwing and Koenigsfeld recorded two hits apiece.
Thwing tripled. Sullivan, Blankenship, Roberts and Anderson doubled.
Lause and Thwing walked. Camren Monkman stole a base and Koenigsfeld hit a sacrifice fly.
Sullivan and Anderson both scored twice. Lause, Blankenship, Thwing, Roberts and Monkman scored once.
Blankenship had three RBIs. Thwing, Koenigsfeld and Anderson each drove in two runs.
“The girls really hit the ball well tonight,” Dewert said. “Brooklynne Anderson and Lilly Sullivan led the team at the plate. It was really good to see the girls come back and fight.”
We have been struggling with finishing, so it was great to see the girls come together and get it done.”
