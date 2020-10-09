Hitting the road Saturday, the Union soccer Wildcats won twice by shutouts at the Camdenton Tournament.
Union (10-2-1) shut out Carl Junction Saturday morning, 5-0, and then beat the host Camdenton Lakers in the afternoon, 4-0.
Carl Junction
Playing in the opener, the Wildcats scored four times in the first half to put the game away.
Union added another goal in the second half.
Luke Smith paced the offense with two goals and two assists.
Evan Hall, Eddy Luta and Diego Orozco each scored once.
Salvador Garcia and Ardell Young added one assist apiece.
Ian Meyer made two saves to record the shutout.
Camdenton
Against Camdenton, Union scored three goals in the opening half and added one in the second half on the way to the 4-0 win.
Isaiah Cojucaru led the Union attack with two goals.
Garcia and Young each found the net once.
Hall, Will Herbst, Luta and Smith had one assist apiece.
Meyer made four saves in net for the shutout.
Note — Union Head Coach Josh Wideman was contacted for this story, but was not able to respond prior to deadline.