Union soccer standout Emily Gaebe treated her recruiting process like an opposing defense.
She used her quickness to make a choice before COVID-19 shut down recruiting. She finalized that recently, signing with Saint Louis University.
“It definitely was good,” Gaebe said. “I know during the whole COVID-19 thing, there was not a lot of recruiting. I had that reassurance that I already had committed and was good to go.”
Signing her letter to finalize the process gave her the knowledge that she will be playing beyond this school year.
“It feels amazing, like a dream come true,” Gaebe said.
Gaebe said Saint Louis University was an easy selection.
“The coaching staff is amazing at SLU and I love the campus,” Gaebe said. “It’s beautiful. Meeting the girls on the team, they’re just all so nice.”
And, Gaebe already knows what she wants to do at Saint Louis University. She wants to become an athletic trainer, following in the footsteps of Danielle Peters. Peters was a Union High School soccer standout and currently is the school’s athletic trainer.
“My sister (Taylor) went to do that, and she didn’t like it, but it’s something I’ve just wanted to do,” Gaebe said. “I love going and helping Danielle if she needs help. It’s something I’ve always liked.”
Through her first two seasons at Union, stopping Gaebe has been a task few defenses have been able to achieve. She has scored 113 goals with 26 assists, helping the Lady ’Cats finish fourth in Class 3 twice.
However, that streak was ended by a different foe in the spring of 2020 — COVID-19. The pandemic shut down spring sports in Missouri.
“When I found out we didn’t have a season, it was heartbreaking,” Gaebe said. “I had a feeling we were going to make it to state again.”
She felt worse for the girls who graduated last spring.
“It definitely was sad not having that last game with the seniors,” Gaebe said.
Union did get to play three games during the summer, participating in a showcase event. Union won all three matches and Gaebe found the net multiple times.
“It was amazing,” Gaebe said of playing with her teammates during the summer. “We definitely have a lot of unfinished business that we still need. I really hope we can get a season this year, so we can go out there and play one last time together.”
As a sophomore in 2018-19, Gaebe scored 51 goals with 18 assists to lead the St. Louis area in scoring. She was named to the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Class 3 all-state first team. At the regional level, Gaebe was named the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Region 3 player of the year.
Union went 26-3-1 and finished fourth in Class 3.
Gaebe had multiple-goal games 14 times.
As a freshman in 2017-18, Gaebe netted 62 goals and eight assists for 132 points, helping Union finish fourth in Class 3 with a 21-3 record.
She was a Missouri Soccer Coaches Association first-team all-state player after being named the Class 3 Region 3 player of the year.
Gaebe plays club soccer for Lou Fusz Soccer Club, helping her team qualify for the National Championship Series.
Her team won all seven games in the National League to advance.
Besides playing soccer at Union, Gaebe has played varsity basketball and volleyball. She said playing both sports was a good experience.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I’ve made so many friendships through volleyball and basketball that I’m so grateful for. The coaching has been so amazing. I’m grateful for that.”