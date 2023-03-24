Scoring quick goals in each half, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats opened their Four Rivers Conference title defense Monday with a 4-0 win over St. Clair at Stierberger Stadium.

“The kids came out and played hard,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We were able to score that goal early and get off to a good start. We were excited to get back out here and be playing against somebody other than ourselves.”