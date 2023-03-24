Scoring quick goals in each half, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats opened their Four Rivers Conference title defense Monday with a 4-0 win over St. Clair at Stierberger Stadium.
“The kids came out and played hard,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We were able to score that goal early and get off to a good start. We were excited to get back out here and be playing against somebody other than ourselves.”
Mya Minor netted Union’s opener 2:13 into the game, working in from the right corner to slide the ball into the St. Clair net.
“I thought that we competed for 80 minutes,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I thought we got a lot better from Saturday (Warrenton Tournament). We gave up a few unfortunate goals. I thought we should have kept those goals out of the net as a team. I liked our fight, I thought we battled and played really hard for 80 minutes.”
Union added three more goals from set-piece plays, one in the first half and two in the second half, to cruise to the win.
With 12:27 to go in the first half, Addison Williford was at the far post to knock Jewelle Anderson’s corner kick.
Just 1:29 into the second half, it was Anderson’s turn to score when her corner kick snuck through everyone and across the line.
“It felt like our set pieces were dangerous for us all night long,” Fennessey said. “That’s something we’ve been focusing on and we know that we’ve got to take advantage of that.”
Holly Pipes completed the scoring with 2:35 to play from a free kick.
“Jewelle and Holly have been working hard on getting the ball into those dangerous positions where we can finish,” Fennessey said.
“This was McKenna Conway’s fourth game of her life on defense,” Isgrig said. “I thought she played really well for us. Caitlin Parmeley played the best game of her career tonight. As a team, I was proud of our effort. We can use this to make ourselves better for the rest of the season.”
St. Clair fell to 2-2 with the loss while Union opened its season. Both teams continue a quick start to the season. Union plays Tuesday at St. Francis Borgia and Thursday at Owensville.
St. Clair hosts Owensville Tuesday and visits Pacific Thursday.