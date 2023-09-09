Union opened its quest for a Four Rivers Conference softball title Tuesday with a big win over St. Clair.
The Lady ’Cats (4-2, 1-0) rolled to a 26-0 win over St. Clair (0-3, 0-1) at Wildcat Ballpark. The game ended after the top of the second on the run rule.
“It was a good first conference win for us,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “The girls took advantage of our opportunities and were very selective at the plate.”
Union scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and added 19 in the second. Union outhit St. Clair, 9-2. St. Clair was charged with six errors.
“Our pitching struggled to get the ball in the strike zone,” St. Clair Head Coach Carmen Ruszala said. “We had several walks. Our hitting struggled as well.”
Ali Thwing was the only Union player with multiple hits, including one of the team’s two doubles. The other double was by Emma Wallis.
Lucy Koenigsfeld homered in the second inning.
“Lucy’s home run definitely was a shot,” Dewert said.
Fallyn Blankenship, Madi Julius, Emma Roberts, Lilly Sullivan and Abby Thwing singled.
Union drew 15 walks. Alexa Lause walked three times. Ali Thwing, Koenigsfeld and Roberts walked twice. Blankenship, Wallis, Masy Hulsey, Brooklynne Anderson, Sullivan and Camren Monkman walked once.
Abby Thwing, Alizabeth Elbert and Koenigsfeld were hit by pitches.
Abby Thwing stole two bases and Lause had one steal.
Koenigsfeld scored four times. Lause, Ali Thwing, Sullivan and Monkman scored three times. Wallis and Anderson scored twice.
Blankenship, Julius, Hulsey, Elbert, Abby Thwing and Sydnee Gillette scored once.
Sullivan drove in three runs. Ali Thwing, Koenigsfeld and Wallis each had two RBIs.
Lause, Hulsey, Roberts and Elbert each drove in one run.
Roberts pitched for Union, allowing two hits and striking out six in the shutout.
“Emma Roberts pitched a good game for the win,” Dewert said. “Proud of the girls on our team win.”
Janessa Avila and Lindsay Simpson singled for St. Clair.
In the pitching department, Cylee Schatzler both started and finished the game. In total, she pitched 1.2 innings.
Between Schatzler’s stints, Simpson and Alyssa Jesionowski pitched.
