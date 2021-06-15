Hosting Franklin County rival Sullivan Post 18 Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, the Union Post 297 Senior Legion team earned its first Ninth District win and then completed the sweep.
Union (3-3, 1-2) took the league game, 11-0 in five innings. In the second game, Union triumphed in five innings, 16-0.
“It was nice to come out and get two shutout wins to start the week,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “I was most pleased with our pitching. We’ve struggled with giving the other team free baserunners through walks and hit batters. Tonight we only allowed three walks over two games, and that goes a long way toward getting some wins. All five of our pitchers tonight did a good job of filling up the strike zone.”
First game
In the opener, Union opened with a run in the bottom of the first. Gavin Wencker’s ground-rule double was the big hit.
Post 297 added two runs in the second and exploded for eight runs in the third.
The game ended after the bottom of the fifth on the run rule.
Union outhit Sullivan, 8-3. Union made the game’s lone error.
Will Mentz got the start and the win, going three innings and allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Dylan McLone pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
McLone had three hits in the game, including a double.
Wencker, Marshall Gebert and Kaden Motley also doubled.
Mentz and Cooper Bailey singled.
Gebert twice walked. Mentz, Wencker, Evan Hall and Hayden Burke each walked once.
Cooper Bailey was hit by a pitch.
Burke stole two bases. Gebert, McLone and Mentz each had one steal.
Gebert, McLone and Burke scored twice. Motley, Mentz, Wencker, Hall and Cooper Bailey scored once.
Motley, Gebert and McLone drove in two runs apiece. Wencker, Hall, Burke and Jayden Overschmidt each had one RBI.
Lane Blankenship and Cambrian Koch each pitched two innings for Sullivan.
Tyler Hopen doubled for Post 18. Jordan Rice and Dayton Skaggs singled.
Second game
Union continued its onslaught in the second game. Post 297 scored once in the top of the first, seven times in the second, once in the third, five times in the fourth and twice in the top of the fifth.
Sullivan was the “home” team for the contest.
Union outhit Sullivan, 12-2. Post 18 made three errors to Union’s one.
Overschmidt started for Union and went one inning, striking out two.
Wencker pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Burke pitched the last 1.2 innings, striking out three.
Alex Kuelker had Union’s biggest hit, a double.
Overschmidt and Hayden Schiller both singled twice.
Noah Griffin, Hall, Burke, Cooper Bailey and Wencker singled.
Griffin and Blake Borgmann both walked twice. Kuelker, Burke and Gebert walked once. Burke was hit by a pitch.
Burke stole four bases. Conner Borgmann and Motley were credited with two stolen bases apiece. Griffin and Mentz each had one steal.
Burke scored three runs. Motley and McLone both scored twice. Griffin, Schiller, Kuelker, Hall, Conner Borgmann, Gebert, Cooper Bailey, Wencker and Mentz all scored once.
Schiller and Kuelker each drove in three runs. Overschmidt had two RBIs. Griffin, Conner Borgmann, Burke, Cooper Bailey and Wencker all drove in one run.
Gavin Schmidt, Trevor Alexander and Bryan Payne pitched for Sullivan.
Koch and Skaggs singled for Post 18.
“We went up to the plate tonight, and I thought we did a good job of putting the ball in play and working hard to take good at-bats,” Bailey said. “We aren’t really hitting the cover off the ball right now, but we had more hits tonight than we’ve had in a while, so we’re moving in the right direction. Dylan McLone had a good night with three hits in the first game, and Alex Kuelker had a hard-hit double in the second game that cleared the bases for three RBIs. Hopefully, nights and at-bats like those can get us going.”