After three attempts, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats were able to end their season with a win.
Union (25-3) shut out St. Louis Notre Dame (21-8) Thursday at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton to win the MSHSAA Class 3 third-place trophy, 1-0.
“We obviously were just trying to win a game at this tournament. It’s been challenging for us,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “To finally get over the hump and win a game is just amazing for our kids. I’m so happy for all of these seniors who have been here three times with the time and energy they have put in. It took a while, but it was worth the wait.”
Union senior Emily Gaebe made her third state trip.
“It feels amazing to be back here after COVID and everything,” Gaebe said. “It just feels nice to be back. That’s definitely a bittersweet moment. Not having a season last year and knowing we could have gone back there, knowing that we made it this year made it better.”
Union senior defender Emma Cloud was happy to help the program achieve its best-ever finish.
“I’m super proud of everyone,” Cloud said. “I’m honestly amazed we made it this far. I’m very proud of everyone and their accomplishments and of all of the hard work we’ve all put in. It’s amazing to finally get third instead of getting fourth.”
In Union’s previous two state trips, 2018 and 2019, the Lady ’Cats finished fourth, falling to Kearney in the third-place game both years.
This time, Union was able to take the win.
Sophomore Addison Williford scored Union’s goal, heading in a free kick at the 30:39 mark of the opening half.
“It feels good,” Williford said. “It’s pretty exciting. It’s probably one of the highlights of my career.”
Cloud took the free kick, and a Notre Dame defender tried to clear it, but the ball glanced off of her head right to Williford, who knocked it past Notre Dame netminder Samantha Foppe.
“We looked a little rough in the beginning, but then we stepped it up,” Cloud said. “We tried to get as many kicks in there because we knew we could finish.”
Fennessey said Cloud has been the key to Union’s setpiece success.
“Once again, another goal off of a setpiece from Emma Cloud,” Fennessey said. “She’s someone who will sorely missed next year with her defensive prowess and put in dangerous balls in there. She set up our goal yesterday, too. Addison is someone who has been in the right spot at the right time a number of times. For her, it’s just the cherry on top because she’s had a great season. It’s an awesome experience just to be in that situation to get the game winner.”
On the other end, Union junior goalkeeper Sydney Ransom stopped all eight shots, which were placed on target for the shutout.
“Coming in my first year of playing high school soccer, it feels good to come in and get a win,” Ransom said. “Plus, getting the shutout helps.”
Ransom credited the defense.
“Defense really stepped up and kept their heads in line and tried to keep everyone under control to push us through to the win,” Ransom said.
Fennessey said Ransom’s play has been one of the keys to the season.
“I thought Sydney Ransom has been an outstanding person for our team and a goalkeeper who has stepped in after Hannah Olive graduated,” Fennessey said. “She continued to get better throughout the season. She’s as good as any goalkeeper at this state tournament. I thought she did great at the beginning of the game and in the clutch at the end of the game. She wasn’t there at the beginning, but she put in a lot of work to make herself a heck of a goalkeeper.”
Union dominated offensive play for much of the game. The Lady ’Cats attempted 23 shots, with 13 of them going on net.
Union three times hit the crossbar in the game.
Gaebe had the most shots. She took 10 and put six of them on goal.
Gaebe, who scored 155 goals in her Union career, drew multiple defenders throughout the game and had multiple shots blocked.
“You don’t always have to score,” Gaebe said. “As long as the team gets it done, that’s all that matters.”
Senior Maddie Helling and freshman Mya Minor each had two shots on goal.
Cloud, Williford and freshman Mia Smith each one shot on goal.
Foppe kept Notre Dame in the game, making 12 saves.
Notre Dame had 11 shots and put eight of those on net.
Emma Selsor and Jillian Beck led the way with two shots apiece. Rachel Tabash, Sophia Lanzafame, Greta Kohnz and Payton Buck each had one shot.
Union had five corner kicks to Notre Dame’s four. Notre Dame was whistled for 16 fouls to Union’s 10, but Union drew the game’s two yellow cards.
The game was the final one in a Union uniform for seven seniors. Gaebe, Cloud, Helling, Kaitlyn Hobson, Kaylee Simpson, Kara Deisner and Meghan Riggins graduate from this team. Gaebe (Saint Louis), Cloud (Arkansas State), Helling (Indiana State), Hobson (Lindenwood) and Simpson (Missouri Baptist) have signed to continue their soccer careers.
“I’m so happy for all of our kids to put the time and energy to get here,” Fennessey said. “To get the win in the third-place game was nice to go out on a winning note for our kids and our program.”