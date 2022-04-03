With its recent success, there aren’t many firsts left for the Union girls soccer program.
However, Union (4-0) was able to record another first Tuesday in St. Louis County, winning for the first time over Rockwood Summit (0-2). Union shut out the Lady Falcons, 1-0.
“Program win for the Wildcats tonight,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We have faced off with Summit a couple times over the past couple years. Never been able to get over the hump.”
Union had four previous meetings with Rockwood Summit, losing in all four. That included a 2019 Class 3 state semifinal game in Kansas City, the 2015 Class 3 District 9 championship game, and two regular season contests in 2016 and 2021.
Addison Williford netted the game’s lone goal midway through the first half. Aubrie Golus assisted.
“Our goal was scored on a ball played in from Aubrie Golus,” Fennessey said. “The ball just cleared the back line. Addison was there to steal the ball off of the Rockwood defender. She took a touch and finished with her left foot in the upper 90.”
Sydney Ransom notched the shutout in net, stopping nine Rockwood Summit shots.
Fennessey said everyone stepped up in the game.
“Our girls played outstanding the first half of the game,” Fennessey said. “We did a very good job of following what we established as a game plan. Raegan Brueggemann and Mia Smith played the middle very well. At times they were driving the offense 50 yards away from the goal. Great to see what they can do against a high-quality team.
“Our back line did outstanding again tonight, pitching another shutout. We have three captains and a freshman on that back line — Aubrie, Marisa (Shollenberger), Logan (Baeres), and Lucy (Koenigsfeld). They are absolutely determined to not let us lose a game. Sydney wasn’t called upon a lot — when she was, late in the game, she came up big.”
Fennessey said Union was able to generate enough offense to keep Rockwood Summit honest.
“Offensively Mya (Minor), Addison and Sophia (Helling) were able to put enough ball pressure on to keep their defense on edge,” Fennessey said. “Beautiful goal and statement win for our program tonight.”
Fennessey knows that this might not be the only meeting with Rockwood Summit. Both are in Class 3 District 2 and a rematch might be possible.
“While this is one of our biggest wins, we will probably face them again in the postseason,” Fennessey said. “No doubt we’ll have another evenly matched game then.”