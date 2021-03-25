When we last saw the Union Lady ’Cats and St. Clair Lady Bulldogs, they were making their deepest runs in their respective 2019 girls soccer state playoffs.
And Monday, the Lady ’Cats, who finished fourth in Class 3 in both 2018 and 2019, and St. Clair, a 2019 Class 2 quarterfinalist, met at Stierberger Stadium to compete in a match for the first time since the 2019 playoffs.
Union, the defending Four Rivers Conference champions, scored twice in each half to shut out the Lady Bulldogs, 4-0.
“It’s been two years, and we have two girls who were playing in the final four in basketball,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “We throw them into the mix. It takes a little while. St. Clair is a better team. They’re much improved, and they played us hard. In the second half, we got it going a little bit and looked better.”
St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig saw positives.
“I thought our girls really competed at a high level,” Isgrig said. “I thought we came out ready to go. We weren’t scared of them. We had a whole lot of girls making their varsity debut, from freshmen to seniors.”
Union opened scoring in the fifth minute when Kaylee Simpson put a shot from the right side into the upper left corner.
In the 25th minute, Union’s Emma Cloud launched another one of her long free kicks to find a space under the crossbar. This shot came from the right side about 35 yards from goal.
“Emma put countless balls into the box on corner kicks where we should have scored,” Fennessey said. “The free kick was another typical Emma Cloud free kick. We love to have that threat off of a free kick. When she gets in range, she’s got the green light all of the time.”
In the second half, Union’s Emily Gaebe got into the action. The senior, who scored 113 varsity goals in her first two seasons before 2020 was wiped out, had several chances before intercepting a pass in the 59th minute. She moved in and easily scored to make it 3-0.
About a minute and a half later, Gaebe scored again from the other side to complete Union’s victory.
“Getting that first one can be difficult,” Fennessey said. “She had one called back in the first half, so things weren’t going her way,” Fennessey said. “She’s in a midfield position, and she needs to figure out her space a little more. Our midfield is looking to find its space. It started to work out, and we got the result there.”
Besides the goals, Gaebe also recorded an assist on Simpson’s first goal. Cloud assisted on the second Gaebe goal.
Marisa Shollenberger and Payton Sansom shared the victory in goal. Each played a half and made two saves.
“They both did fine,” Fennessey said. “We’ve got a good competition going on between those two. They both made saves when they were asked to do so and played the ball out. Emma Cloud and Maddie Helling anchoring our defense are going to make it tough for anyone. Sophie Eagan is new to the position, and she did a good job at left back. Aubrie Golus played some great balls forward from the right back. If they can solidify a little more, they’re going to be tough to beat.”
Freshman Joey Jesionowski was in net for St. Clair. She was tested early and often but came up with several saves.
“Joey hasn’t played a lot of goal in the past,” Isgrig said. “We’ve been working with her a lot. She’s really coachable right now. She stepped up tonight. If she stays with it and keeps working, she’s going to be a good keeper.”
Isgrig also praised the play of another first-year player.
“Ally Newton, a senior, played her first game, and she marked Emily Gaebe,” Isgrig said. “I thought she did a really good job. I thought defensively, we battled really well all night.”
Isgrig said overall, there were good signs from his team.
“We’ve got some things to clean up, but I think we’re going to be a pretty tough team going on,” Isgrig said.
Union returned to action Tuesday, visiting rival St. Francis Borgia Regional. The Lady ’Cats play Thursday at Owensville with a 5 p.m. start time.
Union hosts Rockwood Summit next Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
After hosting Owensville Tuesday, St. Clair goes to Pacific Thursday and visits Borgia next Monday.