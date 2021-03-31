Scoring early and often, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats breezed to a Four Rivers Conference victory Friday at Owensville, 8-0.
“It was a great team win over a conference opponent,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Definitely a confidence booster for our team.”
Union improved to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in FRC play. Owensville fell to 1-3 overall, 0-3 in the league.
Union scored seven goals in the first half. Another goal three minutes into the second half ended the game on the mercy rule.
Emily Gaebe paced the Union offense with four goals and one assist.
Maliyah Minor netted two goals and had one assist. Kara Deisner and Addison Williford scored one goal apiece.
Logan Baeres, Reagan Brueggemann, Sophie Eagan and Kaylee Simpson each had one assist.
Payton Sansom played the first 40 minutes in goal, earning the win. She made one save. Marisa Shollenberger played the second half and shared the shutout.
“Payton held the shutout for us and stepped up when she was called upon,” Fennessey said.
“I think we had exceptional play out of our midfield, starting on the right side with Kaylee Simpson,” Fennessey said. “Kaylee really started to embrace the offensive runs that we needed her to make. Logan (Baeres), Maliyah (Minor), Emily (Gaebe), and Ella (Missey) really are getting a grasp of what it’s going to take to run the middle of the field.
“Sophie Eagan also stepped up in a big way on the left wing,” Fennessey continued. “She had a couple near miss goal-scoring chances. Freshman Mya Minor really improved at the forward position. She was able to get into the box and create some real scoring chances.”
“Kara Deisner, Reagan Brueggemann and Addison Williford all came off the bench and made an impact for us offensively. We’re going to need that bench play to remain competitive. Defensively Briseyda (Ballou), Maddie (Helling), Emma (Cloud), and Aubrie (Golus) are tightening up the back line nicely. Plan on them growing together as the season progresses.”
This week, Union hosts Rockwood Summit Tuesday, Pacific Wednesday and the Union Shootout Friday and Saturday.